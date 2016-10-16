6 Adorable Prefab Houses

Prefabricated houses are homes where almost 80 per cent of the components that make up the structure are produced in a factory, transported to the construction site and placed there. Unlike traditional house construction, prefab houses take much less time to build and you can avoid the hassles of a messy construction site. The building process itself takes only a few days, while the production of the individual elements can last three months. These days prefabricated houses are made of high quality materials, which are subjected to strict controls, to guarantee their durability and resistance. If you are not convinced that a prefab home is for you, these six examples might make you change your mind.

- Based on a translation from homify Poland.