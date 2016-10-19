Your browser is out-of-date.

A Couple Builds a 500 ft² Home – With Love and a Small Budget

Justwords Justwords
홍제동 개미마을 주택 프로젝트, OBBA OBBA
If you thought compact homes spelt the end of creativity, then this next home will give you much food for thought. As a young couple starting their lives together, this South Korean couple decided to dodge the mounting expenses of finding, buying and doing up a large family style home. With the help of the architects from the team of Obba, they found this 50 square meter home and converted it into a fun and creative space. Take the tour to know more!

​The Innards

홍제동 개미마을 주택 프로젝트, OBBA OBBA
The open style design of the home’s comes through in this rendering. The home is set on various levels that go vertically up, without too much of spread given the compact quarters. Comfort and simplicity meet and greet each other everyday with a designated space for everything – including a terrace for the bicycles!

Modern Cottage Facade

홍제동 개미마을 주택 프로젝트, OBBA
This cool home is set on an incline and is clad on the sides with sandy hued brick walls. The small opening shows off the cream colored porch, while the metal tower on top veers off into a modern day cottage style for the top floor. On the side, one can find an outdoor staircase that leads to the terrace of the home.

​The Tiered Kitchen and Dining Room

홍제동 개미마을 주택 프로젝트, OBBA
If you thought such a compact home cannot have the luxury of tiers, you will have to see this to believe it! The designers have created a cube to hold the kitchen while the ceiling for the lower floor doubles up as seating for the table that separates the cube from the rest of the area. A tiny pantry on the side completes the look in this white and wooden space.

​Quirky Stairway

홍제동 개미마을 주택 프로젝트, OBBA
While the home makes use of rooms built on multiple levels as above, it also has quirky additions like this staircase and its steps that come across as murals on the facing wall. A tiny step also helps the cat move around easily.

​Space Optimization

홍제동 개미마을 주택 프로젝트, OBBA
Optimum use of space is the hallmark of this home and its thoughtful design. This sliver of space next to the kitchen cube has been utilized as the open faced pantry, which makes storage a breeze!

​Creative Screen

홍제동 개미마을 주택 프로젝트, OBBA
This den area uses the top part of the attic like wall for images to shine on from the projector. With a large sliding door below and shelves on the sides, this is the ideal place to watch movies and enjoy the night time sky as well – almost like having your very own open air theatre!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

