This Perfect Home Redefines Opulence

The Portuguese capital of Lisbon offers both coastal and hilly pleasures owing to its unique topography. And while exploring its enticing length and breadth, we came across a lavish and artfully adorned home called Moradia Estoril. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at 3L, Arquitectura E Remodelacao de Interiores, LDA, this stylish abode is an impressive blend of sober and vibrant hues, carefully chosen furnishing, rich textures, elegant lighting, and arty surprises. Get ready for an exciting journey that takes you through the classy living space, fashionable dining area, contemporary kitchen, lavish master bedroom, a fun young girl’s bedroom, the bold attic and the cheerful terrace.
The living room with its predominantly grey, white and black palette charms with the vintage armchairs, the luxuriously patterned chaise lounge, the subtle yet bold wallpaper, and a fashionable fireplace. A stone bust of the Buddha and the warm wooden floor make for a cosy and inviting ambiance.
The exotic coffee table in the spacious living room comes with a glass top, and is decked with beautiful black and red caskets and other knickknacks. The plush grey couches offer ample seating here, while the tall mirrors on either side of the vibrant painting add glamour to the room. Black and white lamps with ornate stands and a remarkable wooden sculpture in the corner cater to the unique aesthetic standards of this space.
Large and extremely cozy black and cream chairs impress us with their stylish contours, while they surround a trendy glass and chrome dining table. Beautiful crystal dinnerware and a pretty floral arrangement wait for you to indulge in a lovely meal with your loved ones. A chic pendant light glows soothingly over the setting, and a delicate artwork behind the crockery shelf offers visual interest.
The U-shaped black and white kitchen promises oodles of culinary joys, with sleek cabinets offering adequate storage room for everything. The breakfast nook is very modern and smart, while the chic pendant lights glam up the space subtly. Modern appliances and dashes of shiny chrome here and there complete the appeal of the kitchen.
Ornately patterned wallpaper and a glamorous, large mirror jazz up this serene and comfy master bedroom. The opulent tone comes through the plush bedding and velveteen upholstery of the vintage stools too. Elegant bedside lamps ensure that you only bask in sweet dreams here.
The daughter’s bedroom leaves you in doubt that the young girl is a sincere animal lover! The gigantic zebra wall decal adds tons of fun to the dreamy white space, while floral prints on the pillows make for a feminine touch. Mirrored side tables and a sleek closet take care of all the storage needs, while sheer drapes help in controlling the amount of sunlight entering the room.
We just love how the spacious attic has been adorned tastefully to cater to the informal relaxation and entertainment of the family. Wallpaper depicting cross sections of wooden logs, wooden walls, a trendy fireplace and sophisticated lamps make sure you feel perfectly at home here. Bold splashes of red on the sofas go very well with the other earthy tones, and add a playful note to this attic. Futuristic glass coffee tables steal the show too, without hindering the feeling of expansiveness.
Neatly arranged wooden planks, a few large stones and beautiful white pebbles bring the serenity of Zen gardens to this opulent terrace. Lush plants and glorious, colourful blooms, and peppy cushions add brightness here, while the cosy rattan furniture promises fantastic outdoor relaxation. Quirky lanterns and an outdoor fireplace make the terrace inviting on cold nights too.
