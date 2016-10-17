This Perfect Home Redefines Opulence

Neatly arranged wooden planks, a few large stones and beautiful white pebbles bring the serenity of Zen gardens to this opulent terrace. Lush plants and glorious, colourful blooms, and peppy cushions add brightness here, while the cosy rattan furniture promises fantastic outdoor relaxation. Quirky lanterns and an outdoor fireplace make the terrace inviting on cold nights too.

