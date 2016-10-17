Nice on the outside, great on the inside!

We love how the kitchen has been fitted with sliding glass doors in sleek frames, which enhance the home’s openness whether they are open or shut. The spacious, modular kitchen leads to a slim wood-topped bar counter under stylish lights, where you can enjoy refreshing drinks while chatting with the chef. This nook also serves as a smart spot to relish breakfast or grab a quick bite during a busy schedule.

Tasteful furnishing, smart and open layout, clever incorporation of greens, and warm wooden touches make this residence a pretty and comfy place to live in the suburbs. Here’s another tour though if you want more inspiration - This Dreamy Apartment Is Downright Brilliant.