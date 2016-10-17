Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Nice on the outside, great on the inside!

M. Martins M. Martins
Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

We are in vibrant and lively Brazil today, dying to explore the suburban and stylish Residencia AM, which delights with subtle and modish doses of luxury. Rendered creatively by the architects at Isabela Canaan Arquitetos E Associados, this large and contemporary home is fitted with interesting materials and textures, cosy accents, sleek designs, charming lights, and oodles of greenery both inside and outside. Warm, neutral tones paired with wood and elegant shades of white rule the abode and render elegant simplicity to the structure as well as the rooms. What we especially love is the unique use of glass which accentuates the best qualities of this home from the word go! As we begin the tour, you will also realise how both aesthetics and functionality have been equally taken care of for a modern and convenient living experience.

Texture play for facade

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern houses
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Simple lines, angles and slants seem to define the architecture of this property, but with a dash of uniqueness. Creamy white walls have been aptly contrasted by country style roofs lined with red shingles. And the large terrace on the top storey catches attention with its slatted dark timber balustrade. The same slats make their appearance for the garage gate and the entrance gate, while clear but toughened glass panels punctuate the boundary wall for ultramodern pizzazz. These panels contribute to a feeling of welcoming openness without compromising on security, and also allow you to admire the lush green landscaped garden peeking from inside.

Cordial entrance

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern houses
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Organic liveliness in the form of verdant plants and bushes flank the neat concrete stairs leading to the solid and smart wooden door. Chic sconce lights add a welcoming glow along with the timber beams on the ceiling, while cleverly arranged ground lights make the approach path safe after dark.

Plush and earthy living

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern living room
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Earthy tones dominate the spacious and lavish living space, with its simple grey couch, plush recliners and ottomans. The carpet invites you to sink your feet in its warm and cozy depth, while the sleek wooden coffee table acts as a stylish and practical addition. Patterned cushions, a couple of books, some quirky artefacts on the table and a fashionable trio of pendant lights ensure the inviting feel of this area. Last but not the least, the long window allows you to admire the beauty of the outdoor greenery.

Cozy dining

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern dining room
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

The dining area is at a slightly lower level than the living space and celebrates the open and expansive ambiance of the house. Beyond it, large glass doors and windows help to integrate the kitchen with the open plan layout too. A sleek glass-topped table surrounded by timber and beige chairs cater to dining needs, while potted greens contribute to the cosy atmosphere. The simple but elegant pendant lights cast a soothing glow over the setting, while the slanted wooden ceiling with its beams adds a hint of rustic charm to the space.

Sheer rejuvenation

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern bathroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Wooden accents and earthy tones couple with elegant white shades to create a spa-like bathroom which seems like a rejuvenation getaway. Warm and serene lights, fashionable fixtures, a sleek gleaming under-sink cabinet and a round mirror add to the magic of this space. And a plush white floor mat, bottles of lotions and potions, and a refreshing potted green take care of the cosiness factor here.

Sophisticated bedroom

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern style bedroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Varying shades of brown, beige, white and wood dominate the simple but elegant bedroom. The plush bed enjoys the company of a stylish recliner and a cushioned bench at the foot end for additional comfort, while compact night stands hold trendy lamps for a romantic setting. The chocolate brown pendant lamp is a chic addition, while the wooden glow of the floor and ceiling softens the starkness of white walls effectively. The striped rug is oozing with earthiness too and promises understated luxury in a contemporary form.

A casual nook

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern terrace
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

We love how the kitchen has been fitted with sliding glass doors in sleek frames, which enhance the home’s openness whether they are open or shut. The spacious, modular kitchen leads to a slim wood-topped bar counter under stylish lights, where you can enjoy refreshing drinks while chatting with the chef. This nook also serves as a smart spot to relish breakfast or grab a quick bite during a busy schedule.

Tasteful furnishing, smart and open layout, clever incorporation of greens, and warm wooden touches make this residence a pretty and comfy place to live in the suburbs. Here’s another tour though if you want more inspiration - This Dreamy Apartment Is Downright Brilliant.

This Home Is A Bold Black Beauty

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks