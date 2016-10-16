Renovation Trick: Simplicity Always Wins

This before and after is going to blow your socks off today!

We are going to witness how design professionals The White House Interiors have performed a miracle. They've taken an old, dilapidated, ruined and run down home and turned it into a gorgeous, light and modern home that is a delight just to look at.

As we explore the before and after images of this home, we will also see how important it is to maintain a home, keeping it clean, freshly painted and well-looked after.

We will also see how natural light can play such a big role in a fresh and modern home, even if the house isn't that large.

Are you ready to take a look?