A Small Apartment Full Of Ideas To Copy

We know that Italy often features very small homes or apartments that are multi-functional and innovative. Today, we are going to travel to Milan and witness just how multi-faceted a single home can be.

Designed by professionals Studio Ferlazzo Natoli, this little home is honestly exudes sweetness. We will also learn how we can make the most of every inch of space available in our own homes as well as appreciate the size and space that we have available to us. In fact, it will be hard for you to believe that this home is only one made up of one room! Are you ready to take a little peek?

- Original ideabook by Leigh Smith