Design Lesson: The Must-Haves Of A Modern Dining Room

In our search for style we sometimes lose sight of the need for our dining rooms to be comfortable areas for everyday eating. If you choose stylish chairs that neglect comfort you'll be unhappy with your room. Consider these deep and soft chairs as model dining room furniture. Also, make sure your dining area has elements of warmth. Even amidst rough stone and cool concrete this room uses deep warm wood, flashes of cream on the stone, and wooden vases to emphasize that warmth.