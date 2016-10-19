Your browser is out-of-date.

The Pretty Passively Heated Home

The Larch House, Millar+Howard Workshop
Wouldn't it be lovely to have a home with the smallest of energy bills? Well this beauty has a super-insulation, heat recovery ventilation, and perfect orientation to capture every ray of sunlight. Besides the practicality of this design, its minimalist interior is bright and serene. Architects from Millar and Howard Workshop gave this home panoramic views of the surrounding farmland and balances private and public spaces with excellence. Let's take a tour of this beautiful family home. 

Twilight Look

In the evening light this home's unique shape looks daring. It's mix of wooden, stone, and brick textures makes sense in its natural surroundings, and gives the home a diveristy of texture. 

Entryway

In the light the home looks warmer, but just as interestingly shaped. Walking along the sun-drenched patio, past the front rooms to the entryway, makes for a welcoming entrance. However, the tone changes dramatically in the interior of the home, whether its for better or for worse is up to your own personal style. 

Minimalist Interior

The all-white walls and geometric shapes of the interior are hallmarks of minimalism. While there's not much decor, the unique division of space is dramatic. The partial wall separates the dining room from the living space, creating a feeling of privacy and separation without limiting the flow of light. It contains a lot of storage space too! Plus, the ceiling and upstairs railing both have thin windows that are full of character. 

Flexible space

These are the same two rooms but put to different use by the family. They'e added a green couch under the alcove, which feels like distinct space from the dining table. The second room had more than enough space for the addition of a dark couch and a cute red rug. 

Kitchen

Here are some of the panoramic views the architects made sure to include in the design. The view is stunning, and with a simple and crisp minimalist kitchen all of the attention is on the views. The windows have been made even more distinct with their dark green windows, that open up to let the fresh air in. We have many more minimalist kitchens for you to get inspired by in our gallery

Window Angles

Speaking of windows, each one is turned to get the perfect angle from the sun, to allow as much light and heat into the home. This simple planning contributes to the home's amazing passive heating. If you're looking for more gorgeous homes that have the environment in mind, this majestic home is right up your alley. 

What do you think of the change of style in the home's interior? Let us know in the comments.

