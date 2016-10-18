The Sun Powers These Modern Homes

In the German municipality of Jesteburg, we chanced upon five pristine white, contemporary and energy-saving homes, which bank on the sun’s power for their day to day needs. The Jesteburger solar houses offer ample space for comfy and convenient living, are two-storied, and have extremely thick walls which ensure easy insulation. The sale of these climate-friendly houses is being handled by the real estate agents at Jesteburger Sonnenhauser GMBH & Co. KG, and their primary energy requirement is only 8 kWh / m² annually. So, future homeowners can rest assured that they will get to save significantly on their utility bills, even if the prices of gas, electricity or oil shoot up.
Surrounded by verdant fields and lush woods, these five simple yet elegant houses impress with their no-fuss yet high quality architecture. Their roofs are fitted with adequate number of solar or photovoltaic cells which generate enough electricity to address all household needs. Each residence saves around 20 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year, which results in cost saving of about 250 Euros (approximately $360) per month. So naturally, if energy prices escalate in future, more will be saved on cost, and the resale prices will increase as well.
The almost square floor plan and cubic structure of the homes cause them to be more energy-efficient than other designs. Large glass doors and windows allow ample scope for natural illumination of the interiors, while the walls and roofs have been so designed that no heat escapes from the insides. The backyards of each abode are elegantly designed and come with smart outdoor furniture with stylish shades. Here you can spend countless leisurely hours soaking in nature’s beauty or breathing in fresh air. Potted blooms border the patio of this house for additional aesthetic delight.
The interiors of these solar-powered houses stay fresh and pleasant at all times, thanks to controlled ventilation systems with heat recovery mechanism and heat pumps. Avant-garde lighting systems comprising of efficient LED lamps contribute to the energy-saving aspect as well. Other notable features that make the interiors of these homes special are tall glass windows in all rooms, under-floor heating, automatic supply of fresh, pre-heated air, hot water connections for kitchen, bathrooms and laundry, and superior quality appliances and fixtures. The bathrooms have rain showers, all rooms come with their own telephones and data ports, and the LED lights are dimable, which leads to further savings on electricity bills. Frosted glass doors between different functional areas ensure privacy without hindering the flow of light. A central vacuum cleaning system keeps each home free from dust and allergens.
The classy and timeless combination of dark grey tiles and white environs make this ultramodern bathroom a designer treat. A tall glass window decked with chic blinds allows natural light to pervade this space without hampering privacy. And a longish mirror adds to the spacious feel and glamour quotient as well. Modish wall-mounted sanitary wares and minimalistic fixtures make this bathroom a very trendy place.
We love how the yards of these solar-driven houses slope down to meet the field outside. This enables the convenient runoff of rainwater, and protects the garden from harmful water-logging. The structural neatness of the abodes leaves a lasting impression on us, besides all the futuristic benefits they promise.
