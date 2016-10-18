The Sun Powers These Modern Homes

The interiors of these solar-powered houses stay fresh and pleasant at all times, thanks to controlled ventilation systems with heat recovery mechanism and heat pumps. Avant-garde lighting systems comprising of efficient LED lamps contribute to the energy-saving aspect as well. Other notable features that make the interiors of these homes special are tall glass windows in all rooms, under-floor heating, automatic supply of fresh, pre-heated air, hot water connections for kitchen, bathrooms and laundry, and superior quality appliances and fixtures. The bathrooms have rain showers, all rooms come with their own telephones and data ports, and the LED lights are dimable, which leads to further savings on electricity bills. Frosted glass doors between different functional areas ensure privacy without hindering the flow of light. A central vacuum cleaning system keeps each home free from dust and allergens.

