Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​15 Ideas To Create An Enchanting Entrance To Your Home

Justwords Justwords
114, URBN URBN Minimalist house
Loading admin actions …

One of the key aspects of a house is undoubtedly its front door. A front door can serve as a reflection of the owner’s personality and also gives a clue to the décor inside. Eager to make a statement in your neighbourhood? Here are 15 gorgeous ideas to convert your front door into a work of art!

1. Imposing entrance

ML Residence, Gantous Arquitectos Gantous Arquitectos Front doors
Gantous Arquitectos

ML Residence

Gantous Arquitectos
Gantous Arquitectos
Gantous Arquitectos

The height of this wooden door makes for a grand entry, especially when teamed with the matching concrete blocks on all sides.

2. Wooden glory

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores Front doors
Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores

Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores

You can’t go wrong with a classy wooden door! Long panels of wood teamed with a large window and a rough stone wall combine for a striking impact.

​3. Elegant glass

Fachada MRios, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern houses Stone Grey
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

The white-framed glass door boasts an elegant simplicity that combines with the many elements of the façade to form a truly unique house.

​4. Creating height

Casa Alphaville, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Tropical style houses
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

The simple but stylish wooden door is set below a similar section of wall, creating the enthralling illusion of an unusually high door.

5. Stylish steel

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Front doors Iron/Steel White
BAG arquitectura

BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura

The slatted black metal door and roof are very trendy and sturdy as well. A perfect blend of security and style!

6. Simple comfort

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

The warm wooden door surrounded by light hues and a splash of greenery makes a welcoming, friendly ambience.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Latticed effect

114, URBN URBN Minimalist house
URBN

URBN
URBN
URBN

The light filtering through these latticework gates give a wonderfully artistic look to this elegant home while providing security as well.

8. ​Fashionably frosted

CO 40, AMEC ARQUITECTURA AMEC ARQUITECTURA Front doors
AMEC ARQUITECTURA

AMEC ARQUITECTURA
AMEC ARQUITECTURA
AMEC ARQUITECTURA

This frosted glass entrance with its big marble frame is a marvellous way to embellish the plain white façade of the house while maintaining privacy.

9. ​Metallic splendour

Villa Luisa, Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Front doors
Matteo Gattoni – Architetto

Matteo Gattoni - Architetto
Matteo Gattoni – Architetto
Matteo Gattoni - Architetto

Set within a stone wall that matches the long path, this metal door looks sleek and bright!  The greenery makes a beautiful contrast.

10. ​Rustic style

Casa Campo / Ateliê - Vale das Videiras, Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores Modern Windows and Doors
Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores

Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores
Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores
Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores

Here we see how perfectly a natural wood door harmonizes with a rustic setting.

11. ​Bringing in the outdoors

RESIDENCIA NUÑO, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern Windows and Doors
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

The glass door integrates the interior with the outdoors while heightening the illusion of space. The red accent wall adds a vibrant note.

12. ​Dramatic colour

EFH F, Nähe Braunschweig, Gondesen Architekt Gondesen Architekt Scandinavian style houses
Gondesen Architekt

Gondesen Architekt
Gondesen Architekt
Gondesen Architekt

Add personality to your home with a brightly coloured door! This red door contrasts vividly with the sober façade yet complements the wooden beams.

13. ​Sleek effect

Portes d’entrée Hörmann 2014 : ouvertures sur les bâtiments BBC, passifs et positifs, HORMANN HORMANN Front doors
HORMANN

HORMANN
HORMANN
HORMANN

This black metal and glass door is a sophisticated beauty. The red flowers by the door add a dramatic touch.

14. ​Height matters

Casa Minimalista, Duo Arquitetura Duo Arquitetura Minimalist house
Duo Arquitetura

Duo Arquitetura
Duo Arquitetura
Duo Arquitetura

This beautiful wooden door is an accent feature in the imposing white façade, providing a natural look that fits beautifully with the trees and garden.

15. ​Small and wondrous

E2 FACADE arQing Minimalist house
arQing

E2 FACADE

arQing
arQing
arQing

This brown wooden door with its frosted glass panel is an unexpected and adorable feature in the elegant stone façade. Set in an expanse of grey, it gives a floating effect.

Get inspired by this list of 15 amazing ways to transform your door! Here is another story that might pique your interest - 11 Gorgeous Homes To Make Your Head Spin!

This Towering Home Scores A View Over The Neighbours
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks