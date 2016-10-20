​15 Ideas To Create An Enchanting Entrance To Your Home

One of the key aspects of a house is undoubtedly its front door. A front door can serve as a reflection of the owner’s personality and also gives a clue to the décor inside. Eager to make a statement in your neighbourhood? Here are 15 gorgeous ideas to convert your front door into a work of art!
The height of this wooden door makes for a grand entry, especially when teamed with the matching concrete blocks on all sides.
You can’t go wrong with a classy wooden door! Long panels of wood teamed with a large window and a rough stone wall combine for a striking impact.
The white-framed glass door boasts an elegant simplicity that combines with the many elements of the façade to form a truly unique house.
The simple but stylish wooden door is set below a similar section of wall, creating the enthralling illusion of an unusually high door.
The slatted black metal door and roof are very trendy and sturdy as well. A perfect blend of security and style!
The warm wooden door surrounded by light hues and a splash of greenery makes a welcoming, friendly ambience.
The light filtering through these latticework gates give a wonderfully artistic look to this elegant home while providing security as well.
This frosted glass entrance with its big marble frame is a marvellous way to embellish the plain white façade of the house while maintaining privacy.
Set within a stone wall that matches the long path, this metal door looks sleek and bright! The greenery makes a beautiful contrast.
Here we see how perfectly a natural wood door harmonizes with a rustic setting.
The glass door integrates the interior with the outdoors while heightening the illusion of space. The red accent wall adds a vibrant note.
Add personality to your home with a brightly coloured door! This red door contrasts vividly with the sober façade yet complements the wooden beams.
This black metal and glass door is a sophisticated beauty. The red flowers by the door add a dramatic touch.
This beautiful wooden door is an accent feature in the imposing white façade, providing a natural look that fits beautifully with the trees and garden.
This brown wooden door with its frosted glass panel is an unexpected and adorable feature in the elegant stone façade. Set in an expanse of grey, it gives a floating effect.
