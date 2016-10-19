This Sad Old Home Gets A Stunning Makeover

Gleaming beige surfaces, matte dark grey surfaces, mosaic tiles and shaded wooden tiles on the floor come together to create a visually exciting yet sober bathroom. The different colours and textures provide depth to the space too, while a long array of mirrors lends the illusion of roominess. The sleek counter under the chic sinks caters to storage needs efficiently.

What a delightful and progressive renovation project isn’t it? Here’s another before and after story that might interest you - A Rundown Basement Flat Becomes Refreshingly Chic.