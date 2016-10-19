This Sad Old Home Gets A Stunning Makeover

Welcome to Porto, a coastal Portuguese city famed for its beautiful bridges and port wine. While exploring the different kinds of enticing architectures here, we came across a dramatic makeover project that will surely impress you. This abode with an area of 105 square metres was lying in an extremely drab and dingy state previously. Clutter and dated accents made it a very depressing place to live in. But thanks to the creative and intelligent intervention of the architects at Varq, the home is now a very contemporary and stylish place. The interiors have become more integrated and interactive in nature, while a sober, sophisticated colour palette ensures a classy ambiance wherever you go. Interesting medley of textures and elegant lights add to the charm of this residence.
Decked with old-fashioned furnishing and dark wooden units, this living area hardly looked welcoming or relaxing. The colourful cushions and armchair were more of an eyesore than objects of visual interest. Even indoor greens couldn’t improve matters here.
Who would have wanted to cook in this gloomy and dreary kitchen? The cabinets looked dated, and the countertop was cluttered with too many things, despite the presence of hooks and racks. The breakfast nook was unimpressive as well.
As you can see from the floor plan of the old home, a corridor of sorts separated the functional areas lying on either side of the house. The kitchen was a more closed affair and the three bedrooms were of modest sizes. There was scope to make the interiors more spacious and modern.
By spending a sensible amount of 35,000 Euros (approximately $50,550), this home now enjoys a more open plan layout, which integrates the living with the dining and kitchen. The corridor which separated the two halves of the residence, no longer exists. Also, in accordance with the wishes of the owner, the home now has two very large suites with lavish bathrooms instead of the three average bedrooms before.
Grey, white and wooden hues dominate the interiors of the abode for a classy and powerful look. A simple grey couch offers cosy seating in the living space, which has been adorned with a monochrome artwork. And the sleek shelf behind the couch offers clever storage solution without compromising the open feel here. The kitchen and dining areas are close by and they seamlessly merge with the living area. Don’t miss the sleek in-built cabinets and shelves which enhance the utility of the kitchen, and the stunning, trendy chandelier hanging from the living area ceiling.
The kitchen is cleverly demarcated from other areas with the help of the quirky and compact counter, which features stones slabs creating interesting layers on top of it. The body of the counter flaunts smooth wood, which subtly contrasts the herringbone pattern of the floor. A couple of trendy chairs nearby allow you to grab a quick bite easily here, while modish pendant lights make for a glamorous touch.
Gleaming beige surfaces, matte dark grey surfaces, mosaic tiles and shaded wooden tiles on the floor come together to create a visually exciting yet sober bathroom. The different colours and textures provide depth to the space too, while a long array of mirrors lends the illusion of roominess. The sleek counter under the chic sinks caters to storage needs efficiently.
