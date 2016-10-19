Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This Sad Old Home Gets A Stunning Makeover

Justwords Justwords
La Spezia - Arquitetura de interiores , Varq. Varq. Eclectic style dining room
Loading admin actions …

Welcome to Porto, a coastal Portuguese city famed for its beautiful bridges and port wine. While exploring the different kinds of enticing architectures here, we came across a dramatic makeover project that will surely impress you. This abode with an area of 105 square metres was lying in an extremely drab and dingy state previously. Clutter and dated accents made it a very depressing place to live in. But thanks to the creative and intelligent intervention of the architects at Varq, the home is now a very contemporary and stylish place. The interiors have become more integrated and interactive in nature, while a sober, sophisticated colour palette ensures a classy ambiance wherever you go. Interesting medley of textures and elegant lights add to the charm of this residence.

Before: Shabby living

La Spezia - Arquitetura de interiores , Varq. Varq. Living room
Varq.

Varq.
Varq.
Varq.

Decked with old-fashioned furnishing and dark wooden units, this living area hardly looked welcoming or relaxing. The colourful cushions and armchair were more of an eyesore than objects of visual interest. Even indoor greens couldn’t improve matters here.

Before: Uninviting kitchen

La Spezia - Arquitetura de interiores , Varq. Varq. Kitchen
Varq.

Varq.
Varq.
Varq.

Who would have wanted to cook in this gloomy and dreary kitchen? The cabinets looked dated, and the countertop was cluttered with too many things, despite the presence of hooks and racks. The breakfast nook was unimpressive as well.

Before: The old plan

La Spezia - Arquitetura de interiores , Varq. Varq. Living room
Varq.

Varq.
Varq.
Varq.

As you can see from the floor plan of the old home, a corridor of sorts separated the functional areas lying on either side of the house. The kitchen was a more closed affair and the three bedrooms were of modest sizes. There was scope to make the interiors more spacious and modern.

After: The new plan

La Spezia - Arquitetura de interiores , Varq. Varq. Living room
Varq.

Varq.
Varq.
Varq.

By spending a sensible amount of 35,000 Euros (approximately $50,550), this home now enjoys a more open plan layout, which integrates the living with the dining and kitchen. The corridor which separated the two halves of the residence, no longer exists. Also, in accordance with the wishes of the owner, the home now has two very large suites with lavish bathrooms instead of the three average bedrooms before.

After: Stylish openness

La Spezia - Arquitetura de interiores , Varq. Varq. Eclectic style dining room
Varq.

Varq.
Varq.
Varq.

Grey, white and wooden hues dominate the interiors of the abode for a classy and powerful look. A simple grey couch offers cosy seating in the living space, which has been adorned with a monochrome artwork. And the sleek shelf behind the couch offers clever storage solution without compromising the open feel here. The kitchen and dining areas are close by and they seamlessly merge with the living area. Don’t miss the sleek in-built cabinets and shelves which enhance the utility of the kitchen, and the stunning, trendy chandelier hanging from the living area ceiling.

After: Layers and textures

La Spezia - Arquitetura de interiores , Varq. Varq. Kitchen
Varq.

Varq.
Varq.
Varq.

The kitchen is cleverly demarcated from other areas with the help of the quirky and compact counter, which features stones slabs creating interesting layers on top of it. The body of the counter flaunts smooth wood, which subtly contrasts the herringbone pattern of the floor. A couple of trendy chairs nearby allow you to grab a quick bite easily here, while modish pendant lights make for a glamorous touch.

After: Ultramodern bathroom

La Spezia - Arquitetura de interiores , Varq. Varq. Eclectic style bathroom
Varq.

Varq.
Varq.
Varq.

Gleaming beige surfaces, matte dark grey surfaces, mosaic tiles and shaded wooden tiles on the floor come together to create a visually exciting yet sober bathroom. The different colours and textures provide depth to the space too, while a long array of mirrors lends the illusion of roominess. The sleek counter under the chic sinks caters to storage needs efficiently.

What a delightful and progressive renovation project isn’t it? Here’s another before and after story that might interest you - A Rundown Basement Flat Becomes Refreshingly Chic.

The Pretty Passively Heated Home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks