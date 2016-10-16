A Charming Stone Home You're Bound To Fancy

Today we are going to visit the Italian Alps where architect professionals Eddy Cretaz Architects have built a home that any Canadian is bound to fancy.

As we explore this project form the inside out, we will see how rustic charm merges with expert architecture to create a stone house that is warm, cozy and comforting as well as stylish and quaint. With a typical country look and feel, both outside and in, this home makes you want to curl up next to a fire, while drinking mulled wine and reading a mystery. It's the epitome of homeliness, especially on snowy days.

If an old-school and traditional style is more for you, then this home will warm the cockles of your heart.

Let's take a look!