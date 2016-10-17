8 Smart Ways to Expand Your Home

While buying a home, we often think about the basics: the price, the location and the size of the main rooms, like the kitchen and the living room. However, it is possible that over the years, families will need more space to cook, work or rest.

Canadians often form an attachment to their family homes can be, which is why a home expansion rather than moving to a bigger house can sometimes be a much better option. However, this need for extra space can entail some complicated construction, the demolishing of walls and the building of other walls.

But with some clever tricks, some restorative tips and some help from some of the top professionals in the industry, you can end up with a home expansion that is easy, budget-friendly and very savvy!

Let's take a look at a few creative ways to add some square footage to your property.