8 Smart Ways to Expand Your Home

While buying a home, we often think about the basics: the price, the location and the size of the main rooms, like the kitchen and the living room. However, it is possible that over the years, families will need more space to cook, work or rest.
Canadians often form an attachment to their family homes can be, which is why a home expansion rather than moving to a bigger house can sometimes be a much better option. However, this need for extra space can entail some complicated construction, the demolishing of walls and the building of other walls.
But with some clever tricks, some restorative tips and some help from some of the top professionals in the industry, you can end up with a home expansion that is easy, budget-friendly and very savvy!
Let's take a look at a few creative ways to add some square footage to your property.
While this isn't strictly a closed off room, it gives far more use and functionality to the garden if we have adequate infrastructure for it.
In order to achieve this design, you need to install a teak wood floor, which highly resistance to changing weather conditions, as well as a pergola that provide this space with shade throughout the warm summer months.
This design converts the garden into a whole new living space outside.
The expansion of a room does not have to be done laterally. It may also happen vertically.
In the case of this elegant and modern kitchen, large skylights were installed in the ceiling, allowing a strong passage of light to flood the room throughout the day.
A night, there are gorgeous and stylish light hanging from the ceiling, which provide light to the homeowners, while they still have the luxury of cooking under the stars.
The outer area of this home was completely unused and so the designers decided to give it new depth by creating a brand new terrace.
In this image, we can see how Sweet Home Design have put a glass roof with aluminum slats above it and down the side of it, which are mounted on wrought iron railings. Vines and shrubs bring a beautiful and natural look and feel to the space.
This terrace, indoor garden or conservatory can be used throughout the year, regardless of the weather conditions. The decor makes for a very comfortable and inviting space, like the cherry on top of this fabulous expansion!
As the family grows or children come into the home, your interior space may end up becoming quite cramped and crowded with not enough space to comfortably house all of the family members, let alone the guests.
One option to address this problem is to sacrifice the terrace and use it to extend the living area.
If your garden is large, the sacrifice won't be so great.
In this room, we can see that there is nothing missing. The living room is spacious and inviting, while the fireplace adds a gorgeous decor element to the space while warming the room up on cooler evenings. Don't you love the bar area behind the sofa?
If you need a garage, why not extend the roof out in the most easy and convenient way? In this way, the car is sheltered from the bad weather and is nice and close to the front door.
In some cities, owners of vehicles are not at peace with the fact that their cars are easily accessible from the outside, even if they are protected from the weather. For this reason, it is common to create a more private garage space. Neighbours may also all rally together to create a parking area like the one in this image.
Here iron and aluminum have been used to create a safe and secure home for the cars, which still allows natural light to flow into the space. This ensures the garage isn't dark or dingy, but still secure.
When faced with a home expansion, the environment around it needs to be taken into account. The new part of the home needs to integrate beautifully with the old.
However, as we can see in this image, there are different materials that harmonize perfectly with one another including stone, wood and glass. The use of bushes and plants also allows for a less abrupt transition between these different materials.
When your extended section calls for paint, we also suggest painting the new structure the same colour as the original structure in order to maintain the same aesthetic design. You don't want your new element to look bizarre and out of place!
Upon completion of the expansion work and the furnishing of the space with new furniture, try to make the most of it.
In summer, for example, a new conservator can allow us so much more opportunity to enjoy the garden for that much longer. In the cold months, the conservatory can still be used for rest, relaxation and entertaining.
