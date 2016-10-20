A Suburban Home With Snazzy Surprises

When a classic house embraces contemporary accents and vibrant touches, it sure is a sight to behold! And today, we will take you on the tour of one such abode in the German town of Falkenberg, where trendy designs and practical ideas have joined hands for an unforgettable impact. Pastel hues adorn the pretty exterior of the home, while wood for the flooring fills the interior with warmth and coziness. Sudden dashes of bold colours appear here and there, and especially in the nursery which is playful, cheery and exciting. The lighting designs of this home were rendered by the professionals at Licht Design Skapetze GMBH & Co. KG, and they have done a wonderful job of it.
Different charming tones of grey enhance the timeless appeal of this classic facade, while tall glass windows punctuate the walls to let sunlight inside in generous amounts. The dashes of white on the frames of doors and windows and under the eaves make for a quaint look, while red shingles on the sloping roof exude countryside charm. Surrounded by lively green bushes, the property is simply enticing.
Quirky but cozy seating with hints of bright blue and yellow make the living area perfect for unwinding or entertaining. A large glass door and window usher in oodles of natural light, while the green and grey feature wall adds spunk to the space. A curvy chrome lamp and a human statuette lend pizzazz too.
Leafy green hue makes a stunningly vibrant entry in the stylish and sleek kitchen, while jumbo-sized cutlery on the wall adds an element of fun. Streamlined cabinets with lights within make organisation a piece of cake, while a long window keeps the kitchen bright and sunny throughout the day. The sleek and stylish dining arrangement has been positioned close by, and receives loads of natural light through the tall windows adorned with sheer drapes.
The minimalistic spirit of the bedroom reaches a stylish high, thanks to the soothing concealed lights and plush textures. Whites and greys dominate the space elegantly, while the wooden floor ensures cosiness. The chic recliner is ideal for those times when you want to laze around with a book as the sunlight creeps in through the windows.
A sleek and glossy white desk, trendy lights, a smart alphabetically inspired drape, and a colourful storage unit make this study fun and inviting. The quirky slope of the ceiling adds character to the room, while glass windows bring in sunlight for a cheerful ambiance.
The daughter’s room with its vibrant yellow and boldly striped walls, plush pink rug, charming patchwork armchair and peppy cushions greets you with an evidently playful note. The long and sleek couch and contemporary white table are stylish touches here as well.
Lavish doses of white and a hint of grey add classic splendour to the smooth surfaces of the bathroom. The wall holding the modish sinks and mirrors subtly separate the WC from the rest of the space, while the sleek tub promises sheer rejuvenation. Minimalistic fixtures, soothing artificial lights, and a frosted glass door that encourages sunlight to filter in, make the bathroom relaxing and convenient.
Tasteful and chirpy hues, ultramodern designs, cosy textures and crisp decor schemes make this German home a modern yet classic beauty.