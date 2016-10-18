5 Sleek Small Kitchens You Will Love

Small kitchens are often thought to be a bit of an inconvenience, not allowing enough space for truly getting creative in the kitchen.
However, today we are going to explore five small and fashionable kitchens from top professionals from around the world and show you just how savvy and sleek a compact kitchen can be. You'll immediately find that a kitchen area doesn't need to be expansive or large to look gorgeous and remain functional.
As we all know, the kitchen is the heart and soul of the home. It's where the family come together to talk about their days, share stories and break bread together. Even if a kitchen is small, it should still tick all of these boxes.
Let's have a look just how we can achieve this!
Your open plan design can take on a whole new meaning if you go for this design, extending the dining room out from the kitchen island. This creates length and depth in the house, while providing plenty of room for kitchen and dining room functions.
The designers have also made the most of vertical space in this kitchen, installing shelves where possible. This provides plenty of storage space, without taking up any square meters.
Going for an open plan design instantly makes a kitchen look that much bigger and more spacious, while creating an interactive space for the family to engage while the chef whips up a feast.
In this image, we can see how a kitchen island subtly separates a kitchen from the rest of the living area, while still allowing the rooms to flow into one another.
A kitchen island is also great because it allows the chef an extra surface area for preparing food as well as extra storage space. Who needs a large kitchen when you have a kitchen island?
This design by Stylekoubou is quite unusual because the kitchen is in the middle of the house rather than in a corner, which is what we usually find.
The designers have achieved a feeling of spaciousness by opting for a kitchen that features wooden elements, which match wooden elements throughout the rest of the home. This uniform design is very modern and sophisticated, keeping the areas of the home well connected.
The high wall around the kitchen keeps it slightly separate however, ensuring that the chef has their own space to create their culinary delights.
Another way to create a very fashionable small kitchen is to choose colours, tones and accessories that are chic and stylish, bringing a very edgy look and feel to the space.
In this design, we can see how the pastel green work in harmony with wood and the tiled floors. The result is a charming, country-style kitchen that looks exceptionally inviting. The island is a show-stopper!
An all-white kitchen is a timeless design that works incredibly well if there is natural light flowing into the room.
In this design, we can see how large glass windows allow sunshine to flood the space, which are reflected by the white tones. Not only will this space be naturally warm but the light colours make it look that much bigger too.
Pair a white kitchen with a beautiful patterned floor like this one and you have a stylish kitchen that will make cooking an absolute pleasure.
