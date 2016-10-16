Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 5: A Gorgeous Garage Reno And Hacks to Hide Your Shoes

M. Martins M. Martins
You were likely busy last weekend prepping your home to welcome family and friends for a sumptuous Thanksgiving feast. We hope you've got a little more time on your hands this week so here's a list of the most read articles, curated by homify's Canadian fans. Whether its prefab perfection or a grand garage renovation, we've got tons of projects to share with you in the coming weeks. So if you missed out, grab a coffee and play catch up. 

1. This Old Garage Transforms Into A Grand Home

Architect Planungsburo Schilling did a thorough job with this renovation; there's no sign it was ever a garage! It has a bold black and white face that looks out over its ample green space. In keeping with the exterior black and white theme, the inside is modern and high contrast.

2. Smart Creative Ways To Organize Your Shoes

The sight of shoes in every size and shape lying around scattered near the entrance can make a terrible impression on guests. Which is why; it is important to organize them in a neat and trendy manner. 

3. A Modern Loft House From Your Dreams

Prefabricated homes like this are a flexible and innovative housing concept. Each of these loft homes are custom built with prefabricated steel components. They are also well insulated and equipped with energy efficient heating and cooling systems. We know that these loft homes are here to stay!

4. A House That's Ready In 45 days

Casa 2020 is an environmentally friendly project that has its eye on the World Architects Congress in 2020 . The event will take place in Rio de Janeiro and aims to evaluate the role of urban architecture in today’s world juxtaposing with the need for preservation and sustainability. The challenge for Mapout was to construct a green, sustainable home, with high quality material in a short amount of time.

5. This Futuristic Home will Blow Your Mind!

We explored a classic yet stunningly futuristic home called DOM W KOSZALINIE, designed innovatively by the architects at Studio Projektowe Projektive. The exterior of the abode exudes traditional yet modern appeal, while the interiors will take your breath away with exquisite lighting, customised décor accents, and sudden pops of bold hues. Interesting designs and quirky touches add to the special attraction of this luxurious property. 

Have a wonderful weekend!

