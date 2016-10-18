Prefab House: Warm And Ready In 5 Months

This home in Centallo, Italy looks ordinary but was created with speed using customized construction techniques.

As we will see as we explore this home, it looks like a traditional bricks and mortar home that features an array of beautiful, natural and earthy materials including wood, stone and brick. It is also so well-built that the roof consists of a wooden fibre panel, giving the home good heat insulation. In fact, you won't believe that this is a prefab home!

The house was created by Italian professionals Barra & Barra, who specialize in the design and construction of buildings based on the concept of green building and energy efficiency. According to the company, the houses that they construct like this are ready in 20 weeks or five months, not including the laying of a concrete foundation.

The designers have also used gypsum fibre, because of its excellent results. The material is aesthetically similar to plaster, but has greater structural features. Plaster, for example, can handle up to 10kg while the gypsum fibre supports around 60kg.

Have a look at the photos to see how hot a prefab home can be and just how warm it can keep you in winter…