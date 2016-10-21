Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Spectacular Staircases That Reach New Heights

Justwords Justwords
Helical glass staircase around giant fish tank, Diapo Diapo Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

The staircase of a home is a practical and functional element that also has the ability to add oodles of style to your space. Depending on the area that you have at your disposal, the age or health of the family members who will be using it and the amount of money you are ready to spend, your staircase can be anything from trendy and minimalistic to sweeping and luxurious. So here we bring you 10 stunning designs which will make the process of ascending and descending sheer pleasure. Different materials like wood, stone, concrete and glass have gone into putting together these elegant architectural masterpieces. Let’s take a look.

1. Giant Aquarium

Helical glass staircase around giant fish tank Diapo Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Diapo

Helical glass staircase around giant fish tank

Diapo
Diapo
Diapo

Rendered by the stairs and railings professionals at Diapo, this giant aquarium creates a futuristic statement as it stands encased in an asymmetrical, helical staircase with slim glass steps. The plants and fish within make for a larger than life statement.

2. Magnificent Glass

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass Railing London Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Glass stairs,glass staircases,cantilever stairs,cantilever glass treads,floating glass stairs,floating treads,glass handrail
Railing London Ltd

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

This unique glass staircase seems suspended in thin air with steps carved from laminate tempered glass. The floating stairs are lit by a railing of LED lights which produce an ethereal shade below the steps as well.

3. Reverse Steps

Primrose Hill - modern luxury kitchen featuring Porcel-Thin polished white 120x60cm porcelain tiles homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Tiles White
homify

Primrose Hill – modern luxury kitchen featuring Porcel-Thin polished white 120x60cm porcelain tiles

homify
homify
homify

The skylight of this home has been built like reverse steps with a tiered feel that exposes the sky and skyline as you walk up the stairs and counter their linear twists.

4. Wooden Swirl

Spiral staircase to the mezzanine Railing London Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Railing London Ltd

Spiral staircase to the mezzanine

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

The delicate wooden swirl of a staircase looks like a modern art installation when placed against the brick wall with a classical white fireplace nearby.

5. Art Installation Style Staircase

Glass House, Martin Gardner Photography Martin Gardner Photography Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Martin Gardner Photography

Glass House

Martin Gardner Photography
Martin Gardner Photography
Martin Gardner Photography

This staircase has an art installation style look with a large horse placed in front of a solid-hued poster artwork. The black metal staircase with its glass railing and wooden steps matches the rustic look of the horse.

6. The Block Beauty

Canford Cliffs, Poole, Dorset, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Canford Cliffs, Poole, Dorset

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

The cube-like steps have wooden layers with golden lighting to highlight the edges. These cubes sit squarely on the ground for a layered look before veering off into a linear curve with country style wooden railings on the side.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Subtle Twist

Luxury Staircase, Haldane UK Haldane UK Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Haldane UK

Luxury Staircase

Haldane UK
Haldane UK
Haldane UK

The subtle curve of this staircase is accompanied by sleek glass balustrades with slim wooden railings which add a charming rustic as well as trendy touch. Greenery has been added to one corner of this marble area.

8. White Statement

Traditional Cut String painted staircase with an Oak Handrail and carved Brackets., Buscott Woodworking Buscott Woodworking Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Buscott Woodworking

Traditional Cut String painted staircase with an Oak Handrail and carved Brackets.

Buscott Woodworking
Buscott Woodworking
Buscott Woodworking

The classic railings create an old world statement here with large open shelves tucked under the stairs. The staircase itself meanders upwards in a simple curve gracefully.

9. Gallery Style

Mermaids - A home by the sea, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs White
Trewin Design Architects

Mermaids – A home by the sea

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

This art gallery style look makes the wide steps of the stairway the centre piece with artworks following their ascension in a line. The black frames of the paintings are the perfect contrast when combined with the pine-hued stairs in this simple and neat white space with its large skylights.

10. Rustic Beauty

The hallway and stairs at ​the Old Hall in Suffolk Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The hallway and stairs at ​the Old Hall in Suffolk

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The raw driftwood frame for the separator and the cemented bricks create a perfect setting for the boxed wooden stairs and soft LED lights that give it all a smooth finish.

Check out another story with more ideas - 12 Fabulous Floating Staircases.

A Suburban Home With Snazzy Surprises
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks