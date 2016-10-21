A 800ft² Home With Space-Saving Secrets To Steal

This 800 square foot home (80 square metres) in Milan posed a space problem for its home owners who wanted something subtle and elegant, despite the space constraints. So the architects at Ristrutturami were approached to create an abode which is stylish, minimalistic and extremely practical. And true to the wish of the owners, the residence is now a bright and predominantly white space filled with smart and trendy furnishing, brilliant lights, modern fixtures and fuss-free designs. Functionality and comfort have both received equal importance here.
This living room has a solid and sober base. But it also features a lightweight white and yellow scheme which reflects the natural light that comes in through the sheer drapes. The cubes on the wall are in various shades of yellow and mustard for a more grounded look.
The wooden floor is the perfect host for the white walls and the grey couches as well as the yellow accents. The subtle yet bright yellow touches on the cushions, stools and shelves make for a happy statement which is not too bold in the compact quarters. The space is separated by a slim wall with doors cut out for maintaining both fluidic design and privacy.
The round dining table and moulded chairs with their wooden legs create a retro style statement even as circular recessed light on the ceiling adhere to the same theme. The kitchen lies on the other side, simple in its expression and rendition with a monochrome inspired look.
A creamy white look greets you as you walk into the kitchen. The chrome and black appliances are neatly accommodated in various corners. Even the chimney is a long white cube that hangs elegantly over the white island. The purple mat on the floor makes a stunning and playful statement in this white and bright space.
The simple bedroom has a vibrant piece de resistance in the form of the pink bedding with its neon-coloured paisleys. The simple but dreamy drapes complete the look in this space.
The wooden floor creates a homely vibe as the white fixtures and wall-mounted towel rack offers a modern feel. A large window allows the bathroom to stay naturally illuminated throughout the day.
