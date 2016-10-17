Before and After: A Home In The Mountains Reaches New Heights

At homify, we want to help you love your home no matter what. That’s why we’re sharing some before and after inspiration today. We’ll show you a house in Poland that went from dated and shabby to timelessly chic. A home situated in the mountains can be playful and have cozy cabin style. Let’s take a look at the transformation now!
Pre-reno this home was a mismatched mess. The two-tones of wood on the exterior clashed. An adjoining entryway was practically falling apart. Original windows were in need of replacement. With a classic shape like this, the home has a lot of potential. Just a few tweaks and upgrades were needed to make this into a welcoming home.
After the revitalization, the home is a harmonious blend of wood and stone. The entryway was completely redone and is now a beautiful glassed-in conservatory. The original dark stained wood remains but the rest of the paneled exterior was brightened up. We love the addition of stone to the home. It really completes the look of a home fit for the mountains.
In the home’s before stage the look was dated. Half wainscoting made the room appear short and stuffy. A mix of wood furniture and heavy leather couches looked too haphazard and impractical. Plain white blinds did nothing for the room. The panelled ceiling made the room appear darker. homify knows professionals who can help you update a room like this!
After the renovation this can scarcely be recognized as the same home. The room appears bright, tall, and airy. The sandy tones of the wood paneled walls have transformed the room into a calming space. We love the sewing table that has been converted into a side table! Bespoke and DIY furniture like this give a room special character.
This living room is now an inviting space that invokes the feeling of being in a cabin. The seating area is small but certainly not cramped like before. Low furniture is accessible and creates a greater sense of space within the room. Perfectly set up for chatting it up or chilling out.
After renovation the division between the living and dining area is less obvious. It feels less sectioned off than it did before. Opening up walls on the main floor can give you clear sightlines from one room to the next. That can make a huge difference in how you view your space. The white ceiling has created an expansive feeling. Curtains on the windows bring more texture into the room and are a lot easier on the eyes than those old blinds.
The pre-renovation home was not living up to its potential. There was no organic flow-through of space. In this home, space was not being used to its greatest advantage. It was a little claustrophobic in there with many doors and walls boxing off areas of the home! Not much about this room was inviting.
Looking at the post-reno entryway we can immediately see a difference in the quality of the home. Now we have a livable and classic space. The timeless quality of the wood and the unique designs in the floor create a great combo.
The kitchen in this home is one of a kind! We love those bright and quirky tiles that add splashes of colour to the home. Sleek fixtures and built in storage make for a neat and functional kitchen. White counters help reflect light and a clear window makes the room as bright as can be.
The dining room comes with an extra buffet table. This can be great for dinner parties. Horizontal space in the home tends to get filled up quickly. Having an extra table makes a big difference in the livability of your home. It creates a flexible place in your home to do some work or set down flowers.
Simple white chairs are a welcome contrast to the heavy wood in the room. We love the chrome hanging lights in the dining area because they are a fantastic modern addition.
Thanks for taking a look at the wonderful before and after of this home in the mountains! For more before and after inspiration, check out our feature on a revitalized French townhouse!