This Rustic Farmhouse Shines With Refined Style

Set amongst the picturesque fells (mountains and hills, to us Canucks) of northern England, this beautiful historic farmhouse may be enough to make even the most committed urbanite decamp to the country.

Lovingly restored by Linda Joseph Interiors, the farmhouse boasts rustic charm along with modern comfort. An overall neutral palette cultivates a feeling of serenity, which is only enhanced by the exterior vistas of fields, forest, stone walls, grazing sheep and, of course, those fabulous towering fells.