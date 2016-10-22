This Rustic Farmhouse Shines With Refined Style

Set amongst the picturesque fells (mountains and hills, to us Canucks) of northern England, this beautiful historic farmhouse may be enough to make even the most committed urbanite decamp to the country.
Lovingly restored by Linda Joseph Interiors, the farmhouse boasts rustic charm along with modern comfort. An overall neutral palette cultivates a feeling of serenity, which is only enhanced by the exterior vistas of fields, forest, stone walls, grazing sheep and, of course, those fabulous towering fells.
From our first view as we approach the home, its history is evident. The two-storey stone structure is firmly anchored in its pastoral setting.
The stone walls, sturdy chimneys, eight-over-eight windows and a shake roof are authentic to the home’s original construction. Additions over the years have increased the size of the home but have not detracted from its overall design.
Every country farmhouse should come with a country kitchen like this one. Joseph and her team eschewed upper cabinets in favour of just a few open shelves—and large windows that overlook the stunning landscape outside.
The double basin apron front sink, bridge faucet, ceiling beams and wood table all reference the home’s rustic history. But the stainless steel appliances, double oven and induction cooktop are about modern convenience.
Shaker cabinets, subway tile backsplash and white walls provide a neutral backdrop, and long counters offer plenty of space to prepare meals.
The living room is the epitome of country cozy with a rustic stone fireplace and wood ceiling beams. A pair of matching sofas flanks the fireplace while arm chairs offer additional seating and encourage conversation.
Interestingly, Joseph chose to forgo the traditional coffee table in this room, instead opting for a low round ottoman and several mismatched end tables. The openness in the middle of the room makes the space feel larger.
Joseph also had fun with texture incorporating a fur throw, woven basket and knit pillows along with the stone and wood.
At the opposite end of the living room, wood bookshelves hold the homeowners' book collection. The shelves are simple, not adorned with extensive trim or decorative moldings. With all of the white throughout the house, the designers chose to leave the shelves in a natural wood finish.
To style the shelves, the designers kept the focus on the books. A carefully curated collection of decorative objects, such as baskets, boxes and bowls, are scattered across the shelves. Repeating the accessories helps to avoid the shelves appearing cluttered or busy.
This spacious bedroom offers a serene retreat. Joseph kept the design simple with a colour scheme of taupe, white and natural wood.
The high headboard is upholstered in a subtle plaid, while a soft taupe throw accents the white bed linens. The nightstand, dressing table and stool are finished in a light, natural stain. Their curvy legs add softness to the spare decor. White walls and neutral carpet finish off the space.
The bathroom has a slight modern edge, but natural materials and the organic curves of the plumbing fixtures keep the look in line with the rest of the house. The veining in the stone tiles on the walls and floors is an organic element. The tiles’ colours reference the stone on the exterior of the house.
The designers embraced the quirks that sometimes come with old houses. A small window in the corner of the bathroom would never exist in a new build. But here, it’s given the same blinds and trim as the larger window that sits over the free-standing soaker tub.
Inside meets out in this gorgeous sunroom. Windows on three sides flood the room with sunlight and offer a panoramic view of the beautiful countryside. The windows are not cluttered with shades or curtains, so that nothing interrupts the view.
Likewise, furnishings and decor are simple. The rustic wood floors are allowed to stand on their own uncovered by rugs. A pair of rocking chairs and two small tables are the only furniture.
The homeowners can get even closer to the view on the large deck that wraps around two sides of the house.
The weathered wood is a rustic choice that complements the grey of the stone. The deck offers areas for both dining and sitting under the shelter of mature trees and shrubs.
This farmhouse demonstrates how a restrained hand in decorating can create a beautiful, inviting home.
The hallmarks of Joseph's approach for this property are a simple neutral colour palette, minimal decor, comfortable furniture along with subtle rustic touches and a respect for the home's history.
Unfussy decor is the way to go when this scene sits outside your front door.
What's your favourite part of this farmhouse? Are you a fan of the neutral colour scheme? What makes the ultimate country kitchen for you?