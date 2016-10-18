Modern Romanticism: This Home Will Win Your Heart

The side of the home shows off a different shape of the house. The lines of the roof that we thought were all straight edge are at times curvy. It's a unique and evocative shape. There is a matching shed next to the house connected by a walkway that goes around the home. The owners like to show off their nationalistic pride with the flag pole! If you look carefully you can see the chimney top of the house. How darling would it look puffing away with a blanket of snow on that fairy tale roof?

If you love this straw-roofed abode, you'll treasure this timeless thatched roof home.