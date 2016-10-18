Modern Romanticism: This Home Will Win Your Heart

Today on homify we are going to share with you a special home that blends modern style with traditional architecture to create a romantic villa in the Dutch countryside. The home comes with a thatched roof and unexpected modern touches. The architecture of the home is simply stunning with sharp lines, unique curves, and startling slopes. Let’s take a look at the romantic charm of the house!
A look at the front of the house is impressive. The home is dominated by its thatched roof design. It is a romantic and old style of architecture that looks like it comes from a fairy tale. The roof, with windows unexpectedly poking out, brings character to the home. It’s stately facade is emphasized with sophisticated black paneled windows. There is an upstairs deck above that looks out into the front. The modest covered entryway is host to a sleek front door. The home has eye catching lines and blends together brick and wood elements seamlessly.
The side of the home shows off a different shape of the house. The lines of the roof that we thought were all straight edge are at times curvy. It's a unique and evocative shape. There is a matching shed next to the house connected by a walkway that goes around the home. The owners like to show off their nationalistic pride with the flag pole! If you look carefully you can see the chimney top of the house. How darling would it look puffing away with a blanket of snow on that fairy tale roof?
It's incredible when different angles of the same home show a range of styles like this. There is an impossibly steep slope to the roof. The look blends modern and traditional together. There is no lack of visual interest in this home! The skylights on top mean that the home is bright and there will be views of the tree tops inside. Next to the green landscaping, the crisp white of the home looks great. The wood detail on top is a great feature because wood paneling is rich and cozy for homes among the woods!
Our first look inside the dining room is incredible. The oversized light fixture brings some subtle drama to the room. The country style cabinet in the dining area is an excellent place to store extra table settings and china. The dining area is surrounded by windows. Fresh and luxurious, there are great views of the garden outside. homify can connect you with interior designers and decorators who can help you achieve the best look for your home.
Inside the house exposed wood beams in the ceiling are beautiful and remind us of a barn roof. The dining area is enclosed by those versatile doors. Even in the winter when they’re closed they can still give you a feeling of being outside. The thick dining table has comfy grey chairs around for people to gather. Country style flair is at play with the cabinet and the blue clock in the dining area.
The main floor is a semi open plan through which we can glimpse the living room. Built in shelving can become a focal point of a room with the right lighting like we see here.
These stairs show off some of the architectural feats of the home. The steps and the railings are thin and were arranged to allow light to filter through. Despite a heavy thatched roof, the space is bright and airy. From this view the black window frames look glamourous. The white walls and natural light in this area create a perfect gallery space for the home.
The living and dining areas open to a covered patio. The black beam are a surprising industrial style addition to the home. They create a sleek and modern entertaining area. A simple wood bench and table are the only furniture here. This minimizes clutter on the deck and allows for ease of movement and flow through.
Our final look at this home shows off the back of the house. There is an extensive terrace area with multiple seating arrangements for outdoor dining and entertainment. The garden is simply charming and we love the surrounding greenery. Window peek out through the roof sweetly. Large tufts of breezy grasses and bunches of fresh, fragrant lavender make this a wonderful back yard terrace we would be lazy to leave.
Thanks for taking a look with us! This home is a comfortable yet elegant villa. We love homes with modern and traditional elements that combine in unexpected ways.