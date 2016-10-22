This Energy-Sucking House Transforms Into An Eco-Friendly Marvel

Before, this family home in Furstenfeldbruck was a typical median-income home from the 60s. The home was afflicted with high energy loss through the sloping gable roof, utterly ordinary cheap plaster walls, and low ceilings in the rooms throughout the top floor. Architects from Bau-Kult-Ur not only made this outdated home into a princely masterpiece, but they also performed an energy conversion as well, turning the home into an efficient, more eco-friendly place.

To do this, they've created a completely new building form, added highly efficient insulation to the exterior walls by using straw bales, and created high and bright rooms in the attic (which take advantage of two newly-added roof terraces. This reno job is an example of a major and dramatic upgrade in property value!