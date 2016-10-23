This Home Takes Treehouse To A Whole New Level

This stunning Brazilian house was built in 2006, and enjoys a floor plan of almost 8,000 square feet! Located in Belo Horizonte and constructed by architects from Lanza Arquitetos, this modern home offers the utmost in fine art, contemporary design, and modern luxury – with a hint of the wild jungle at the turn of every corner.
The entrance to this home is full of long horizontal shapes that set a stark geometrical contrast to the wild forest surrounding the home. With straight, sweeping white lines, smooth surfaces, and a unique walkway connecting the driveway with the home, this modern home automatically stands out as a unique contemporary structure.
Nestled in amongst the lush vegetation, this walkway from the driveway to the entrance of the home is reminiscent of a canopy walk that might take you on an adventure through the leafy tops of trees. The elevated nature of this unique entrance also contributes to the home's treehouse-like feel. At night, the illumination turns this little bridge into a glowing walkway that evokes feelings of the fantastical.
It's a highly unusual and absolutely stunning front porch! The accessible side of the home maintains a low profile, but this hillside-facing porch lives it up! Here, an expansive white deck runs alongside the sleek polished floors of the home in a fusion of indoor and outdoor space, while a long, narrow pool makes the perfect spot for a personal lap lane swim. Under the shelter on the far end, the pool ends near an arrangement of patio furniture where these residents can enjoy the mighty forest views.
Now it's easy to see why the front of the home has been giving so much attention and access to the outdoors! Built on a steep hill, this angular home enjoys a prime vantage point over the tops of trees, with a grassy slope falling away below. From this point, you can see how the home's windows are concentrated in the upper areas of the structure, placing windows in the spots most lightly to receive natural light.
The front porch isn't just stunning – it's practical, too. On the left, you can see how the pool functions as both a long lap lane as well as a larger area with steps for swimmers who'd simply prefer to relax. Likewise, the wood flooring on the right is sheltered by both an outcrop in the roof and a glass sliding door, giving the residents the option to open and close the space depending on their moods (and the weather!). This design provides easy access to the patio area, and it also enables the residents to enjoy nature's beauty year-round
Also enjoying an open view of the porch (and the treetops beyond), this eclectic living room is full of playful details and designs that keep things interesting and light. Antique pictures with glittering gold frames are featured here, but in a new and unexpected way as images printed onto the sofa's pillows. The familiar camouflage pattern also makes an appearance here, but in deep, watery colors that lend a different vibe to this military pattern. A rich, smooth coffee table grounds the room with a high-quality heaviness and polish, while a sprightly silver lamp jumps into the middle of the room from a corner. All said, this is a living room that keeps things highly entertaining!
With rich wood panel floors and a 360-degree surrounding of treetops, this modern home is like a treehouse, gone luxe! The same organic shapes that you'd expect to find in a treehouse are here, but they've been reimagined. One prime example of this is the living room chair with it's rich wooden tone and soft curves, and footrest that fits seamlessly into the rounded shape of the chair – a piece that feels as natural and organic as it is manmade.
The long dining room table in this open concept space falls nothing short of businesslike – except in the way that its glossy top has been positioned to provide a perfect reflection of the outside views! This stunning and artistic detail brings nature indoors, creating an abstract space that lets the designs of nature speak for themselves.
This regal bathroom space offers more walking area than most bedrooms! In the mirror, you can see the reflection of a well-stocked walk-in closet (no doubt as stylish as the home itself), while the bathroom before you is filled with polished granite and a porcelain tub that both give the space an established, regal feel. The bathroom also enjoys a unique point of access filled with live plants, adding the jungle back into this polished, upscale space.
Everything about this tawny golden bedroom is calming, from the darker paint in the walls to the simple stripes in the rug to the soft grey drapes. With a low-lying bed, this room is designed to look as restful and relaxed as possible – and having private access to a balcony's not a bad touch, either!
