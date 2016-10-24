This Cheerful Home Has its Own Yellow Brick Road

This home in Poland has been built on a narrow plot, but the shape and design of the home make this structure anything but cramped. Bright, playfully colored, and airy, this family home designed by the architects from Biuro Projektowe is ideal for the work, life, and play of a family of four. The classic shape of the building, covered with a gable roof, hides an extremely functional and modern interior, while the yard enjoys a healthy lawn, patio, and plenty of space for kids to run around.
Bright warm colors in the facade and the red roof tiles place the house within the lines of traditional Polish style, while playful details have been added to give this home a unique personality all its own. The front door offers a cheery greeting with warm orange steps leading up to a rust red door, creating a warm color scheme that bridges various colors and tones. A subtle striped pattern brings a blocky geometrical look to the lower floor, in keeping with the long parallel lines in the balcony railing above. Below, a swirling yellow brick road brings a hint of fantasy and childlike wonder to the home's design, leading in a winding trail towards the backyard (which we'll see below).
This backyard is stimulating in every way. With a rich layer of bright green grass combined with clean lines, ground-level windows in the home, and a circular patio, this backyard is a happy place for family gatherings and play.
Inspired by this picturesque backyard? Here's an ideabook with tips for creating a more intimate backyard space.
The architects point out that this simple gable roof design makes the home very easy to implement, as well as inexpensive to use. The classic structure of this gable roof also lends a storybook vibe to the home's appearance.
Continuing on its path, you can see from this viewpoint how the yellow brick road completes a full loop around the home's perimeter, taking advantage of every last foot of space in order to make it accessible and useful. With family members able to move around the home in a streamlined fashion, this design creates an energetic space where movement and activity is encouraged.
It becomes apparent when looking at the floor plan just how narrow this space is! The architects have carefully designed this home to work well in this narrow space. There is a spacious living room with dining area, open kitchen and bathroom, with a garage nestled very closely among the living areas of the home. The structure also houses three bedrooms, a bathroom, a laundry room and large wardrobe.
The lower floor of the home is as friendly as it is useful, adhering to an open concept design. The practical kitchen takes up less space than expected – where many might expect to see a large kitchen island, this design features only a dining room table which can also be used for food prep, as it sits so close to the kitchen appliances. The living room, dining room, and kitchen all enjoy a very close dialogue that's idea for a busy family carrying on several conversations at once.
The front entrance of the home leads into this open hallway, maintaining a sense of spaciousness with cleverly designed transparent stairs. An absence of heavy walls blocking off the stairs have helped to fit the home into a narrow space without creating the feeling of closing in on itself – and there's no doubt that this glassy, polished design lends a stylish modern touch to the front hall.
Although the home offers the luxury of good design, the home doesn't go out of its way to impress. Here, this simple, sweet bathroom has everything that you need, and nothing that you don't. White surfaces, bold shapes, and clean lines create a polished and clean feeling perfect for a bathroom, while a practical translucent door works well as a divider that lets you see fuzzy shapes of someone moving around in the bathroom before barging in (families take note!).