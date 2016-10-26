A Cube Home To Spark Your Creativity

The building site for this small summer vacation home lies within the Blackheath conservation area; the listed, modernist house combined with the mature planting and topography of the garden provide a rich context to which the new building responds. Acting as a reflection of the surrounding forest, the exterior of the home has been constructed of wood, with a paneled area in a light teal hue that brings a healthy and natural green to the home's exterior.

In locating the new summer house, the architects' goal was to work around the existing landscape and mature trees; as a result, the home occupies the sloping south-east corner of the site and faces out to the west, towards the house and garden. This position maximizes afternoon light. The rest of the design arose through close consultation with the artists as well as the local planning authority and civic groups, and was completed in September 2011.

An interesting note about this home's construction: the teal copper panels on the ‘solid’ volume of the home were patinated by the artists and respond to rainfall and changing weather conditions.