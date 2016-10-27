This Colourful Farmhouse Will Cheer You Up

In keeping with the mismatched multi-colored theme, this open concept interior has pops of bright and bold colors everywhere you look! With a highly unconventional purple couch and equally unique orange and blue armchairs (and don't even mention the green area rug in the middle of the room) this space looks like it popped out of a box of crayons. The atmosphere created by this colorful space is one of creativity, playfulness, and invention, where you can expect the unexpected.

The farmhouse tone of this property is conserved, however, in the conventional exposed beam architecture that fills the upper half of the space, making for a room that resembles an artistic, modern version of a farmyard barn.