Before and After: An Office Becomes A Chic Apartment

It's common to see amazing renovation jobs that convert old, outdated homes into sparkling, luxurious ones, but this before and after is a bit different. This space never started as a home – it began as an office! That said, the before picture is suitably office-like: florescent lighting, lots of filing cabinets, plain walls, tiny kitchen that's only used when absolutely necessary.

This homify before and after tour explores this former office space in Lisbon, Portugal, acquired for the purpose of transforming it into an apartment for short-term rentals. The designers at Home Staging Factory were appointed to be the full partners in the renovation – from project design, to material selection, furnishing, and finally, decoration. The main vision for this reno job was to end up with something chic and classy that would appeal to people in the short-term rental market with sophisticated tastes.