The House of Two Faces: Minimalist and Natural

This distinct home has a flowing design and all kinds of funky textures. It's gorgeous shape is the brainchild of the architects at 123DV Modern Villas. They gave the home two faces, one of extraordinary natural splendor and one of crisp minimalist style. See them both on this tour!
Look at the curve on that top floor! It's accentuated by the black panels around the glass and it holds an amazing balcony. Speaking of glass, that first floor is modern and dramatic, with complete views of the winter scenery. The other side, however, is a change of seasons.
The rear of the house looks natural and simpler in the springtime. The various stains of wood and brick and stone combination make for a textured and elegant building.
The natural side of the home has a simple wooden bench and a concrete back patio that provides a private area where the residents can step out and enjoy the forest surroundings. We can see here that the bricks that have been chosen for the exterior are thin, rough, and in a variety of warm earthy tones.
Nothing about this home is shy. This curved glass room is simply gorgeous, showing off the minimalist interior and creating a fine distinction between interior and exterior space.
Here's another sensational shape, the partial wall distinguishing the dining and kitchen. It's not just fun, it's practical with lots of storage space within. Plus, do you see those sparkling light fixtures on the left? This minimalist home has a lot of pizzaz!
That curved white wall is dramatic and makes the perfect compliment for the stunning back porch. It's triangular, and it's glass railing keeps the emphasis on that lovely forest view.
In this crisp white hallway the painting is the sole focus of the space. Well, perhaps the skylight above the stairway might catch your attention too. It's a great way to bring some light into the space. So is the shining grey flooring. It reflects the light from the backroom and providing dark contrast against the white walls. Is this hallway a little plain for your tastes? We have a gallery of distinctly styled hallways here.
We had to give you another angle of this dramatic exterior! We have more amazing exteriors for you, like this tremendous thatched roof home.