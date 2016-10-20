Home Reno: A Gorgeous Remodel From The Ground Up

Once it looked like an empty pile of bricks. But now, its a home with a stunning modern interior, both bright and spacious. Surprisingly home builders Citi Construction & Development Ltd. gave the home's new exterior a charming and rustic style. A white palette keeps the two styles from feeling at odds with one another. Let's see how this lovely home took shape.
To make an omelette you have to crack a few eggs. To make a new home, you have to pull down what stood there before!
That front door of brick is no more! The builders have made a smooth white exterior that's accented with fine wood supports and a charming roof with twin windows that pop out above the shingles. The fairy-tale look is combined with just a touch of modern style, in the white and the large glass windows, so that the transition inside isn't too shocking.
Immediately our eye is drawn to those hot pink lamps hanging above the dining area. They're quite a dramatic accent in an otherwise neutral and simple space. The charm of the exterior is muted and has been replaced with the hallmarks of luxurious modern design. Metallic accents, huge eating areas, and comfortable furniture all shine here. At homify we love bright pops of colour in modern dining rooms! You can find more examples in our gallery.
Just next to the magnificent front windows is a staircase with a glass railing. Some storage space has been added to the supportive structure at the base and some family portraits have been hung above the steps. The rest of the main-floor feels very open and spacious, taking advantage of every beam of light that pours through those windows.
During the construction process for this home, almost every facet of the former building was torn down. Only the concrete foundation remains for the builders to re-use. With this hard work in mind, the beauty that they pull off is eve more impressive.
Here is the green view of the backyard on the finished product. We love that the balcony has been made out of simple timber, to connect the home to its natural surroundings. The only thing we would want to improve on here is to call in a landscape architect to add some function to that lovely lawn. This garden's renovation is a perfect example of some beachy beauty you could infuse in this space!