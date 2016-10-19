6 Clever Tips For Collecting Rainwater AtHome

Safe, clean, drinkable water is a precious resource. Here in Canada it seems that we have plenty of water to go around! Mountain glaciers provide drinking water and hydro electricity in many parts of the country.

With the changing climate, water will soon become the world’s most precious resource. It’s up to us to be smart with our water usage. At homify we want your home to be beautiful, functional, and kind to the planet.

One of the easiest and cheapest ways to make your home environmentally friendly is to start using rain water. Often called “grey water” or “non-potable” water, it cannot be be safely consumed. But it still has its uses. If you learn how to collect rainwater and use it in your home, you can reduce the amount of water you waste and help conserve this precious resource.

Collecting rain water is a simple and practical way to reduce your water consumption. With just a little effort and the help of these six tips, you could be on your way to safely and effectively using greywater for your home and landscaping.