6 Clever Tips For Collecting Rainwater AtHome

Safe, clean, drinkable water is a precious resource. Here in Canada it seems that we have plenty of water to go around! Mountain glaciers provide drinking water and hydro electricity in many parts of the country.
With the changing climate, water will soon become the world’s most precious resource. It’s up to us to be smart with our water usage. At homify we want your home to be beautiful, functional, and kind to the planet.
One of the easiest and cheapest ways to make your home environmentally friendly is to start using rain water. Often called “grey water” or “non-potable” water, it cannot be be safely consumed. But it still has its uses. If you learn how to collect rainwater and use it in your home, you can reduce the amount of water you waste and help conserve this precious resource.
Collecting rain water is a simple and practical way to reduce your water consumption. With just a little effort and the help of these six tips, you could be on your way to safely and effectively using greywater for your home and landscaping.
As soon as you start collecting rain water you can cash in on its many benefits. Municipalities restrict water usage during the summer months as water tables and reservoirs dip below where they ought to be. You can use your grey water in landscaping to keep your lawn and plants fresh and watered despite the water shortage.
Using rainwater is a win-win situation for you and for the environment. Using greywater in your home can help protect our precious and dwindling natural resource. Greywater can be used in your home for any non-potable uses like washing clothes and flushing toilets. It can also be used to water the garden.
A small investment in a tank like this, a modern version of a cistern, is a great way to collect the rainwater that runs off of your house. An upfront investment will save you money in the long run. It’s also a small price to pay for the environmental benefits!
Tanks need to have proper filtering mechanisms to discourage bugs and mosquitos. They can be sealed off to prevent algae growth, too. By converting a mini tank into a water feature for your garden, you can covertly collect rainwater in style.
For those seriously committed to reducing their freshwater use, a water box is the ideal solution. It purifies water through simple filtration and UV filters to kill bacteria. The result is rainwater covered into 100% drinkable water.
Water boxes are usually small and portable so they can be placed in a variety of settings. They are also simple to install and perfect for emergencies when the water supply is at risk. Shown above, these water features hold and continuously filter safe water. Isn’t it great when style and function come together? homify knows landscape architects who can help you create the best possible rainwater collection and water features.
The minimalistic approach to collecting rainwater is to use old-fashioned rain barrels. The investment is small and can even be a DIY project. You have the capability to collect over 1000 litres of water for every inch of rain that falls on your 500 sq ft roof!
For places with heavy rainfall it may be a good investment to get large custom built barrels like the ones shown above. They can be as simple or as high-style as you want. By embracing this new source of water, you can feel good about your water use and your commitment to helping the planet.
High quality plastics can help increase your rainwater storage capacity. Septic tanks built with high quality plastics are stored underground to conserve rain water. Perfect for those who are really thinking ahead!
If you’re looking for a simple project try using a tarp. Waterproof fabrics like tarps can be used to harvest rainwater. This is a good way to get your feet wet with rain water collection. If you need more convincing, consider that the benefits of rainwater harvesting goes way beyond what you see in front of you. Catching this rain water helps reduce runoff from storms, erosion, and possible contamination.
The ultimate frontier for collecting rainwater is your own roof! Harvesting rainwater on the roof helps balance the ground water level of your home. Catchments, pipes, tanks, and filters can be built to create a cohesive water collection system on your roof.
Also consider creating a green roof. It would absorb some of the rain water while helping to regulate your home’s temperature. Not to mention, green roofs are stunning on homes and require little maintenance.
Thanks for reading our 6 tips to collect rain water! It’s easy to start today and we have solutions for every budget. We hope you’re inspired now to preserve water and help keep the environment safe. For more green living inspiration, check out our feature on ways to reduce the waste in your home.