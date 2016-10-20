Design Lesson: Cooking Up The Perfect Kitchen

A good meal starts with proper kitchen. But design one with ergonomics in mind, and it might just turn you into a gourmet chef, or at the very least a cook who is coolly comfortable in his or her space.

Ergonomics is the study and design of equipment and devices that fit the human body and its cognitive abilities. Applied to a kitchen layout, it creates an intuitive passage through the space, as well as the most efficient and comfortable cooking environment.

Counter-tops and shelves are positioned to fit the height and ability of the cook, pots are stored where they are most frequently used, and sinks and appliances are located to encourage logical movement between tasks. How do you get a functional and beautiful kitchen, that your inner chef will delight in? Let's answer that question by outlining some tips for getting the best out of your kitchen.