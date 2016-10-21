Your browser is out-of-date.

Design Lesson: Mould The Mood In Your Garden With Light

Achtertuin Kerkrade, Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs Modern Garden
At night, your garden needs a little something extra to shine. Don't settle for just lighting your seating, you can create a whole atmosphere with garden lights, by the placement and style of the lights themselves. These innovative garden light designs will impress you, let's get started! 

Light the Trees

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace – Sintra

One of the best places to install your lights is in your trees, particularly the perimeter trees. The texture of the leaves makes for a dramatic shadowy display, and lining the perimeter trees ensures that the whole garden is lit up. 

Natural Style

Cracked Log Lamps, Duncan Meerding Duncan Meerding Garden Lighting
Duncan Meerding

Cracked Log Lamps

These gorgeous lights add a natural elegance to garden walkways. The best part? They still look natural in the winter! We have plenty more unusual garden lighting options in our gallery here

Stone Light

大内長野の家, 株式会社 多々良造園 株式会社 多々良造園 Asian style garden
株式会社　多々良造園

This grand light is similar to the log lights, but acts as a focal point for the garden instead of pathway lighting. It looks especially elegant in Asian-inspired gardens. 

Water Feature

Achtertuin Maastricht, Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs Modern Garden Iron/Steel
Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs

One of the most elegant areas to light in the garden is the water feature. A sparkling water feature looks magical, especially if the spout is also lit, like this glowing example. 

DIY Style

Cosmic Jar, HeadSprung Ltd HeadSprung Ltd Garden Lighting
HeadSprung Ltd

Cosmic Jar

Adding romantic lights to the garden doesn't have to be expensive. These mason-jar lights can be made at home, plus they can be easily rearranged as you wish. 

Flooring Light

homify Modern Garden
homify

To get a subtle brightness in every corner of your garden, you could install these lovely pathway stones that under-lit. You'll need a professional's help for this one though. 

Under-Pool Light

Achtertuin Kerkrade, Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs Modern Garden
Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs

There's nothing as dramatic as neon lighting, and the blue tone fits perfectly with the pool's atmosphere. Midnight swims will never be the same!

Here's a marvelous garden renovation you'll love! 

The Home That's Dainty Yet Daring
Which of these garden lights do you prefer? Let us know why in the comments! 

