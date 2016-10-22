Aromatherapy: A Fragrance For Every Room

Imagine scents that calm you in the bedroom, that excite you in the kitchen, that relieve you of tension in the living room. Aromatherapy is one way to create a mood for your rooms, to select an atmosphere that will make your home more enjoyable and to accentuate any given room's purpose. The best part is that you can experiment with aromatherapy by yourself, trying out new smells and discovering your personal tastes as you wish. We'll outline some general guidelines to help you get started.
First things first: what do you need for aromatherapy? Well, you can purchase essential oils of any type you wish. These are safe to apply to the skin, add to a bath, or to disperse in an oil burner specially designed for essential oils. You could use an oil burner to have the scent wafting through the room at all times, or you could store the essential oil in the room and dab it onto yourself when you walk in. You can purchase the oils online, or in a bulk store or some craft stores.
There used to be a preference for strong smells in the living room, but now we prefer the subtle smells to charm our guests with. Remember that you will get used to a scent over time, but a newcomer will smell it strongly. It's a good idea to have at least two scents to switch between, which can help you notice the smell as strongly as a newcomer to your home will. Favourite smells for the living room include floral scents like jasmine, gardenia, and lavender. In the winter months you can inspire a sense of warmth with smells like vanilla, cinnamon, ginger and coconut. If you're looking for more living room experiments you'll love our guide on the ancient decor principles of feng shui.
Most often you want a relaxing environment for your bedroom. Smells like lavender, sandalwood, chamomile, and vanilla can create this relaxing atmosphere. If you're planning a romantic evening, try more up-beat smells like mandarin, rose, and sweet marjoram. These smells are still relaxing, but have just a touch of spice or citrus to be enthralling as well. If you're looking for some budget-friendly ways to improve the style of your bedroom, we have some great tips here.
Your work space can be made more relaxing or more productive with the use of aromatherapy. If you're finding your too stressed at work, no smell beats lavender for relaxation. Try applying it to yourself on your breaks. Instead, if you're looking to maintain focus and improve memory mint should be your fragrance of choice. Other possibilities include all kinds of citruses, from lemon, to lime, to grapefruit.
The most traditional room for aromatherapy is doubtlessly the bathroom, where you should feel free to explore your personal aroma tastes and experiment. Try some of these unusual smells: cedar-wood, bergamot, eucalyptus, ylang-ylang, clary sage, and neroli. Don't feel limited by how the aromatherapist tells you the scent is supposed to make you feel, instead develop your own associations and moods.
You want a distinct smell for the entryway of your home, not just because this is the first room you and your guests experience when you walk in the door, but also because you store your shoes here! Think of your hallway aromatherapy like hanging a
welcome home sign at your door. Try pine, marjoram, patchouli, vanilla, or nutmeg. Speaking of shoes, if you find they're a little cumbersome in your entryway take a look at our five best shoe organization tips.