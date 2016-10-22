Aromatherapy: A Fragrance For Every Room

There used to be a preference for strong smells in the living room, but now we prefer the subtle smells to charm our guests with. Remember that you will get used to a scent over time, but a newcomer will smell it strongly. It's a good idea to have at least two scents to switch between, which can help you notice the smell as strongly as a newcomer to your home will. Favourite smells for the living room include floral scents like jasmine, gardenia, and lavender. In the winter months you can inspire a sense of warmth with smells like vanilla, cinnamon, ginger and coconut. If you're looking for more living room experiments you'll love our guide on the ancient decor principles of feng shui.