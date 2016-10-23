The Simple Suburban Home That Stands Apart

A muted but warm shade of orange on the wall and balustrade edging the stylish wooden staircase, adds oodles of personality to the space. A sleek door beautifully conceals storage space under the stairs, while recessed lights brighten up your way to the upper storey.

Sleek and trendy designs, dashes of quirk and vibrancy, and an unabashed love for the outdoors, make this German home a delight. Here’s another tour for more ideas - This Home Is A Bold Black Beauty.