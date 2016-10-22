A Dull Office Becomes a Charming Home

Rendered in gentle tones of white, cream and grey, the master bedroom is a subtly luxurious and dreamy sight to behold. The plush bed with its striped duvet and plump pillows, the elegant bedside lamps, the graceful chandelier, and the sheer curtains all blend to create an atmosphere of utter relaxation.

