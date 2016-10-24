Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

30 Ways To Create A Welcoming Entrance To Your Home

Justwords Justwords
Diseno de Interiores, D.I. Liliana López Zanatta D.I. Liliana López Zanatta Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

Even the most stunning and creatively constructed houses can fall flat on visual appeal, if the entrance is mundane or commonplace. Your entrance is the first element of your abode which gives your guests a hint about what they can expect inside. So wow them from the very beginning with an approach that speaks volumes about your taste and personality. Get inspired by these 30 brilliant ideas to stand out from your neighbours.

A unique landscape is the neighbour's envy

RESIDENCIA 02 - S. J. CAMPOS, Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Rustic style garden
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo

Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo

Elegant marble steps

RESIDENCIA EN MÉRIDA, JC-ROA, AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO Passive house
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO

AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO

Wooden steps and pergola for warmth

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern garage/shed
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Magic of stone, wood and glass

RESIDENCIA LOPEZ, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Exciting textures and levels

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern houses
aaestudio

aaestudio
aaestudio
aaestudio

Different hue for the protective wall

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Partly concealed entrance

Casa La Lagartija, alexandro velázquez alexandro velázquez Modern houses
alexandro velázquez

alexandro velázquez
alexandro velázquez
alexandro velázquez

Natural materials and concrete planters lead the way

Casa Mo, FGO Arquitectura FGO Arquitectura Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo Wood effect
FGO Arquitectura

FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura

Charming and traditional colours

CASA EN HIPÓDROMO CONDESA, TW/A Architectural Group TW/A Architectural Group Modern houses
TW/A Architectural Group

TW/A Architectural Group
TW/A Architectural Group
TW/A Architectural Group

Wooden elegance and potted plants

Moradia no Cadaval, MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA Modern Windows and Doors
MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA

Moradia no Cadaval

MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA
MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA
MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA

Stone meets modernism

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Rustic and softly glowing entry

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern houses
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

Sleek and smart pergola

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Charming shaded porch

Casa con estructura de madera VDP, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style house Wood
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

Vibrant and contemporary

residencia Chapultepec, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses Wood White
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Chic steps and guiding lights

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

On a stylish perch

Residencia Unifamiliar, Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores Tropical style garden
Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores

Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores
Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores
Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores

Trim and trendy

San José del Tajo, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern Windows and Doors
2M Arquitectura

2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura

Secure and sophisticated

Casa SL, Elias Braun Architecture Elias Braun Architecture Modern houses
Elias Braun Architecture

Elias Braun Architecture
Elias Braun Architecture
Elias Braun Architecture

Ultramodern elegance

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern houses
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

Impressive stone block

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Pleasing and contemporary garden

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Front doors Iron/Steel White
BAG arquitectura

BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura

Long and lush corridor

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
P11 ARQUITECTOS

P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS

Peppy pink, latticed and very Mexican

CASA GABRIELA, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

Classy and classic

Casa Sierra Alta, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Colonial style house
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

Importance of sober hues

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern Windows and Doors
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

Gleaming and reflective entrance

homify HouseholdPlants & accessories Marble Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Simple wooden grandeur

residencia Gallardo, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style window and door Solid Wood Brown
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Small but vibrant garden

Diseno de Interiores, D.I. Liliana López Zanatta D.I. Liliana López Zanatta Modern Garden
D.I. Liliana López Zanatta

D.I. Liliana López Zanatta
D.I. Liliana López Zanatta
D.I. Liliana López Zanatta

Gorgeously framed and illuminated

Fachada frontal Santos Arquitetura Minimalist style garage/shed
Santos Arquitetura

Fachada frontal

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Here's another story you might like - 20 Eye-Popping Façades To Inspire You To Design Your Dream Home.

The Tiny Prefab Home With Incredible Texture
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks