​20 Façades To Fuel Your Imagination

Justwords Justwords
Fenster zur Natur, Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt Minimalist house
The façade of a house is the first thing to be seen – an introduction to the décor within. An eye-catching entrance is all the more important if your house is small. We bring to you 20 beautiful styles to add glamour to a small home!

1. Cool elegance

homify Minimalist house Stone White
homify

homify
homify
homify

This cool grey and white façade is warmed by stone walls and a slatted wooden door.

2. Grand effect

MISION DE LANDA, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Single family home
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

Different heights and colours blend with wooden beams and a slatted design to give the house a grand appearance!

​3. Linear beauty

Yuriria, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

The grey wall is a stylish way to make a parking area for this geometrical beauty!

​4. Multiple elements

San Marcos, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

The masonry wall is a delightful contrast to the white walls, dark wooden doors and trendy grey balcony.

5. Pristine

Re:Toyosaki, coil松村一輝建設計事務所 coil松村一輝建設計事務所 Eclectic style houses
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

White brick veneer pairs well with a wooden door. The curving tiles, long window and grill complete this pretty residence.

​6. Imposing

Casa Habitación. Amézquita Córdova, 810 Arquitectos 810 Arquitectos Modern houses
810 Arquitectos

810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos

Red accent walls and a big latticed gate add dollops of character!

​7. Ingenious

​River side house / House in Horinouchi, 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier Modern houses
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

​River side house / House in Horinouchi

水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

This trendy design is a stylish utilization of limited space!

​8. Natural beauty

Fenster zur Natur, Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt Minimalist house
Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt

Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt
Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt
Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt

White walls together with wooden window frames and a creative stone-edged border is just beautiful!

​11. Stylish rusticity

Casa con estructura de madera SCS, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style house Stone
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

Beige walls and a stone entrance go perfectly with the wooden doors, windows and stylish roof.

​10. Neat and bold

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
Casas inHAUS

Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS

Stone walls and a symmetry of elements works cohesively to make a bold façade.

​11. Simplicity

Casa Alborada, La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Minimalist house
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

The different heights of the white walls contrast with the black gate for simple elegance.

​12. Practical

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This sturdy façade has a functional upper storey that doubles as a garage roof!

​13. Minimalist grey

57ALI Reforma y ampliación de casa entre medianeras al Centro de Terrassa, Vallribera Arquitectes Vallribera Arquitectes Minimalist house
Vallribera Arquitectes

Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes

The darker grey of the garage door is an accent panel against lighter grey walls.

​13. Elegant modernity

Casa Nacarino-Pozo, EPG-Arquitécnico EPG-Arquitécnico Modern houses
EPG-Arquitécnico

EPG-Arquitécnico
EPG-Arquitécnico
EPG-Arquitécnico

The trendy white sections of this stylish façade are a masterstroke!

​15. Monochrome

Vivienda en Villagarcía, Nan Arquitectos Nan Arquitectos Minimalist house
Nan Arquitectos

Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos

This monochromatic palette and rectangular design is just so elegant!

​16. Touch of drama

Precio de las casas modulares prefabricadas, MODULAR HOME MODULAR HOME Modern houses
MODULAR HOME

MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME

A vibrant orange accent wall, brown pergola and white walls. Dynamism at its best!

​17. Subtle ensemble

Valle 239, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

White and wood, stone and glass – a classic combination!

​18. Extended floor

Casa Zaragoza, Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Modern houses
Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto

Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto
Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto
Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto

This cosy home has an extended upper storey, giving the impression of a floating block.

​19. Brick bonanza

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

Large glass windows team beautifully with the brick walls and a pool.

​20. Urban look

CASA FLH, lab arquitectura lab arquitectura Minimalist house
lab arquitectura

lab arquitectura
lab arquitectura
lab arquitectura

Grey concrete, white walls, stylish windows and a black gate blend for an urban effect!

So choose the style that best fits your personality and hear your visitors “oohing” and “aahing” away! For more inspiring ideas take a look at - 20 Eye-Popping Façades That Leave A Lasting Impression!

A Cute Cozy Home That Any Family Would Adore
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

