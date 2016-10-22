​20 Façades To Fuel Your Imagination

The façade of a house is the first thing to be seen – an introduction to the décor within. An eye-catching entrance is all the more important if your house is small. We bring to you 20 beautiful styles to add glamour to a small home!
This cool grey and white façade is warmed by stone walls and a slatted wooden door.
Different heights and colours blend with wooden beams and a slatted design to give the house a grand appearance!
The grey wall is a stylish way to make a parking area for this geometrical beauty!
The masonry wall is a delightful contrast to the white walls, dark wooden doors and trendy grey balcony.
White brick veneer pairs well with a wooden door. The curving tiles, long window and grill complete this pretty residence.
Red accent walls and a big latticed gate add dollops of character!
This trendy design is a stylish utilization of limited space!
White walls together with wooden window frames and a creative stone-edged border is just beautiful!
Beige walls and a stone entrance go perfectly with the wooden doors, windows and stylish roof.
Stone walls and a symmetry of elements works cohesively to make a bold façade.
The different heights of the white walls contrast with the black gate for simple elegance.
This sturdy façade has a functional upper storey that doubles as a garage roof!
The darker grey of the garage door is an accent panel against lighter grey walls.
The trendy white sections of this stylish façade are a masterstroke!
This monochromatic palette and rectangular design is just so elegant!
A vibrant orange accent wall, brown pergola and white walls. Dynamism at its best!
White and wood, stone and glass – a classic combination!
This cosy home has an extended upper storey, giving the impression of a floating block.
Large glass windows team beautifully with the brick walls and a pool.
Grey concrete, white walls, stylish windows and a black gate blend for an urban effect!
So choose the style that best fits your personality and hear your visitors “oohing” and “aahing” away! For more inspiring ideas take a look at - 20 Eye-Popping Façades That Leave A Lasting Impression!