15 Perfect Planters To Spruce Up Your Small Yard

While some of the properties in Canada are large and expansive, some are also slightly small and a little bit cramped. If this is the case for your home, you need to make the most of your garden space, utilizing every square inch. A little green area is very important to connect us and our homes to nature, even if it is small. It can also be used for a multitude of functions including a play area for the kids, a lovely outdoor dining space or maybe even a swimming pool.

No matter what you use your small courtyard for, you want it to look beautiful. This why at homify, we are showing you 15 small gardens created with the planters.

Some of these gardens have been constructed along a walls, some are made of wood or some are simply defined by materials such as stone. What they all have in common, however, is how beautiful and innovative they are, showing us that you don't need to be constrained by space.