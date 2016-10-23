A Simply Precious Apartment

This apartment is just delightfully adorable! It has it all: textures, florals, colour, and more! The architects, Anna Serafin, adding in some practical features in this small space, with perfect storage, a modern kitchen, and a perfect bed! Let's take a walk through this precious apartment and take note of all its beautiful details.
This is the main space of the little apartment, acting as living room, kitchen and dining room. The furniture is white and cute, with wicker baskets details or classic designs. The main colour choices are a soft blue, seen in the shimmering kitchen backslash, and pops of lavender in the accesories.
From this angle the mixture of wall textures is more apparent, with a rough brick on one side and a subtle floral pattern on the other. The large windows have sheer white curtains to keep the emphasis on the lovely view outside. For all the classic furniture choices the warm wooden flooring is modern and practical, a great choice for a small apartment where you can afford to put down the best quality wood.
There's a subtle genius of interior design at work in this apartment. The choices of wallpaper, fabric, and floral accessories are made to have astonishing symmetry. The pink flowers are precisely the same shade as the pillow's pink, while the vase is a darker lavender that reflects the muted colours of the wallpaper. While opposites in saturation, the pillow and the wallpaper have similar floral designs that create harmony. In particular, we love the subtle birds on the wallpaper! To get this kind of excellent detail you'd have to consult an interior designer.
This bedroom is small, but its expertly laid out to make the most of every inch. Instead of having to leave room around the bed, the designers have simply tucked it against the back wall so that you'd never need room to stand beside it. The white palette keeps the room feeling as large as possible, while dark lavender accents give the eye focal points at the back of the room, to create depth. The plaid pattern on the right wall, and the balanced and charming lights, add great texture and character to the space.
On the left we catch a glimpse of the apartment's excellent front hall. No expense has been spared to add ample closets with classic bevels. This closet also has a modern open center that has beautiful wood paneling, which works well with the beautiful wooden door. With the tulip accessories on the right, this apartment has even the smallest of details nailed.
