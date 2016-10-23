Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A Simply Precious Apartment

Private Business2 Private Business2
MIESZKANIE WAKACYJNE STYL PROWANSALSKI – AVIATOR – GDAŃSK, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Mediterranean style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

This apartment is just delightfully adorable! It has it all: textures, florals, colour, and more! The architects, Anna Serafin, adding in some practical features in this small space, with perfect storage, a modern kitchen, and a perfect bed! Let's take a walk through this precious apartment and take note of all its beautiful details. 

Living Space

MIESZKANIE WAKACYJNE STYL PROWANSALSKI – AVIATOR – GDAŃSK, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Living room
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

This is the main space of the little apartment, acting as living room, kitchen and dining room. The furniture is white and cute, with wicker baskets details or classic designs. The main colour choices are a soft blue, seen in the shimmering kitchen backslash, and pops of lavender in the accesories. 

Seating

MIESZKANIE WAKACYJNE STYL PROWANSALSKI – AVIATOR – GDAŃSK, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Living room
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

From this angle the mixture of wall textures is more apparent, with a rough brick on one side and a subtle floral pattern on the other. The large windows have sheer white curtains to keep the emphasis on the lovely view outside. For all the classic furniture choices the warm wooden flooring is modern and practical, a great choice for a small apartment where you can afford to put down the best quality wood. 

A Closer Look

MIESZKANIE WAKACYJNE STYL PROWANSALSKI – AVIATOR – GDAŃSK, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Living room
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

There's a subtle genius of interior design at work in this apartment. The choices of wallpaper, fabric, and floral accessories are made to have astonishing symmetry. The pink flowers are precisely the same shade as the pillow's pink, while the vase is a darker lavender that reflects the muted colours of the wallpaper. While opposites in saturation, the pillow and the wallpaper have similar floral designs that create harmony. In particular, we love the subtle birds on the wallpaper!  To get this kind of excellent detail you'd have to consult an interior designer

Bedroom Beauty

MIESZKANIE WAKACYJNE STYL PROWANSALSKI – AVIATOR – GDAŃSK, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Mediterranean style bedroom
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

This bedroom is small, but its expertly laid out to make the most of every inch. Instead of having to leave room around the bed, the designers have simply tucked it against the back wall so that you'd never need room to stand beside it. The white palette keeps the room feeling as large as possible, while dark lavender accents give the eye focal points at the back of the room, to create depth. The plaid pattern on the right wall, and the balanced and charming lights, add great texture and character to the space.  

Front Hall

MIESZKANIE WAKACYJNE STYL PROWANSALSKI – AVIATOR – GDAŃSK, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

On the left we catch a glimpse of the apartment's excellent front hall. No  expense has been spared to add ample closets with classic bevels. This closet also has a modern open center that has beautiful wood paneling, which works well with the beautiful wooden door. With the tulip accessories on the right, this apartment has even the smallest of details nailed. 

If you loved this apartment, just wait until you see this feminine apartment perfect for book-lovers

A Family Home That's Drop-Dead Gorgeous
Which detail in this apartment did you enjoy the most? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks