Woodworking: 10 projects that will make you yell wow!

Topics: Woodworking, carpentry.

Wooden houses exude a special charm.

If woodworking is your hobby (or profession), then this list of wooden homes will delight you. Woodworkers know there's a certain pleasure in chiselling and whittling a masterpiece.

As we will show you today on homify, wooden houses take on a very pleasant look and feel, without compromising on comfort and a sense of natural design.

Whoever imagines a wooden house as a small, rustic garden shed structure is very much mistaken! In fact, the range of wooden house designs is endless and offers a variety of architectural languages. Woodwork is an art!

It is very impressive to see the different ways, shapes and sizes that this natural material can be put to use. We are going to demonstrate this today in the form of several fabulous projects by top professionals from around the world.

You will be astonished by the following designs!