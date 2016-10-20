Ocean View: This Concept House Dangles Off A Cliff

At homify, we always encourage aspiring homeowners to aim high and dream big. Here’s what can happen when creativity meets bravery. This conceptual home by Modscape is a breathtaking design. A five storey Cliff House literally goes over the edge and seems to cling to the cliff side.
This design is meant to respond to the needs of clients who have small parcels of coastal land in Australia. The concept was inspired by the way barnacles cling to a ship’s hull. Instead of sitting on the edge of a cliff, the home hangs off the side. The home’s connection to the ocean would be undeniable. Rather than sitting upon the landscape, the home blends in with the cliff side and becomes an extension of the land itself.
This impossible home looks like the hideaway of a bond villain. A daring home, five small see through levels are stacked upon each other and hang off the cliffside. The bold angles of the home make it a stand out piece of architecture. homify knows lots of architects who dare to dream!
Let’s take a look at how the home would work. Prefabricated modules would be stacked and anchored to the cliff face. The entry to the home is through the carport on the top floor. An elevator connects to each level of the living spaces. Inside living spaces would be minimalistic so that the unique ocean views could take centre stage. The unique spatial experience at the home remains the focal point.
A white and black palette in the room would be a modern choice for a home that boasts such a spectacular view. Furniture in the home would be integrated into the home design. It would be an extension of the house’s physical structure. This built-in approach is ultra modern. The focal point is naturally the ocean and so there is little in the way of decor needed.
We love the glazing in this home. The sleek metal frames draw the eye up and create a feeling of being within a suspension bridge. The design inside is modern yet timeless with high ceilings and comfortable nooks.
The home’s floor plan is resplendent with open flowing spaces inside. Perhaps the most special room of the house might be the master bedroom with its ensuite. Wall to wall windows open to a dramatic ocean view. With nothing else to distract you but the ocean waves, this bedroom would make for a peaceful escape for those who have no fear of heights!
A home like this is perfect for those who love the ocean. There are few properties that could offer a view like this. Uninterrupted panoramic ocean views would be yours. Imagine hearing the ocean waves crash beneath you and watching the sunset on the ocean night after night. Never the same view twice, this home provides front row seats to the changing hues of the ocean and sky.
Thanks for taking a tour of this cliff side concept home with us!