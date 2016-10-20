Ocean View: This Concept House Dangles Off A Cliff

At homify, we always encourage aspiring homeowners to aim high and dream big. Here’s what can happen when creativity meets bravery. This conceptual home by Modscape is a breathtaking design. A five storey Cliff House literally goes over the edge and seems to cling to the cliff side.

This design is meant to respond to the needs of clients who have small parcels of coastal land in Australia. The concept was inspired by the way barnacles cling to a ship’s hull. Instead of sitting on the edge of a cliff, the home hangs off the side. The home’s connection to the ocean would be undeniable. Rather than sitting upon the landscape, the home blends in with the cliff side and becomes an extension of the land itself.