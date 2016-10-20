8 Rustic Kitchens That Roar

Kitchens are no longer what they once were: areas of the house that are only entered when meals are being prepared. Kitchens were simply not lived in before today.

During this time, just enough functionality was needed for the kitchen space, with no attention given to the decorative details or to innovative designs.

Today, this story is different.

Kitchens have developed over time as a space for the family to come together and engage. As the functionality of this space has evolved so has its design and decor. This is an area of the home that exudes warmth and invites you to stay and feel comfortable.

A rustic style is thus one of the most popular designs that we come across in the modern day kitchen, preserving the traditional spirit of the space while introducing style.

Today, we've put together 8 examples to prove to you that rustic kitchens are for you too!