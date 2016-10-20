The Cutting-Edge Family Home With A Splash of Love

Today, we are going to visit Germany where design professionals J + J. Viethen have created a family home that is modern and edgy, with a few surprising twists and turns.

In fact, today at homify, we will learn how it is possible to have a cutting-edge, modern and dynamic piece of architecture that is still incredibly functional, homely and cozy. Often when it comes to decor, design and architecture, people think that they have to choose one concept over the other, but this is simply not the case. Functionality, comfort and style can all collide, with the most impressive results.

We will also see how a little splash of colour goes a very long way in modern design!

Are you ready to take a look?