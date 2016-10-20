The Cutting-Edge Family Home With A Splash of Love

Today, we are going to visit Germany where design professionals J + J. Viethen have created a family home that is modern and edgy, with a few surprising twists and turns.
In fact, today at homify, we will learn how it is possible to have a cutting-edge, modern and dynamic piece of architecture that is still incredibly functional, homely and cozy. Often when it comes to decor, design and architecture, people think that they have to choose one concept over the other, but this is simply not the case. Functionality, comfort and style can all collide, with the most impressive results.
We will also see how a little splash of colour goes a very long way in modern design!
Are you ready to take a look?
From the front of the home, we can see just how impressive it is with its modern design, sweeping driveway and large garage. This is truly a 21st century family home with more than enough space for cars, bicycles and other items to be stored neatly away in the garage as well as plenty of space for family and friends to park when they come to visit.
The designers have gone for a neutral colour palette, merging smooth white plastered walls with a grey tiled facade, which merges different shades and tones and introduces contrasting textures to the exterior look and feel.
The home also features a traditional gabled roof and solar powered panels, which shows us that an environmentally-sustainable home can still look very trendy, stylish and sleek.
There are also plenty of windows throughout the facade, ensuring that the home receives plenty of natural light, without compromising on the privacy of the family.
If we go to this side of the house, we can see that the architecture is anything but ordinary or traditional.
The shape from this side is very unusual and different, with a large glass section that again allows plenty of natural light to flood the home.
The designers have also added a red element to the architecture, breathing new life into the neutral colour palette as well as adding a splash of vibrancy and energy. This is a great design tip! Another way to achieve this would be to paint a front door or the window shutters a bold primary colour, working in harmony with the neutral colour palette.
This is a home that is full of surprises.
The backyard of this home is one of our favorite spots with its beautiful blue swimming pool and covered terrace area. This is truly a space that can be enjoyed by family and friends throughout the summer months.
The terrace area also features comfortable, stylish and durable terrace furniture, where meals can be enjoyed in the sunshine. There is also a barbeque featured outside, where delicious summer lunches can be made while the kids play in the pool and the adults chat at the table.
The sun loungers are the cherry on top of this social, functional and stylish spot, providing the perfect place for relaxing in the sunshine and the fresh air. With a backdrop of the very edgy architecture, this is a very sophisticated and elegant spot.
While the exterior space features clean lines and a very dynamic look and feel, the interior takes on a slightly softer and more cozy look and feel.
In the entrance hallway of the home, we can see a very comfortable looking rug and a gorgeous set of shelves on the wall, which feature some decor and design items. Remember that your entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home so you want it to look warm and inviting, just like this one.
Have a look at how you can make a great impression with your entrance hall.
The neutral colour palette in this space creates a very elegant and classic look and feel.
The designers haven't missed the opportunity to add a splash of vibrancy and love to the home, however.
In the dining room, we can see how patterned blinds on the window add some detail and design to the room. The blinds are a transparent white shade, with detailed leaves drawn on them. This adds a bit of character to the space, while filtering in the natural light.
You'll also notice that there are vases of flowers and pot plants dotted around the interior. This breathes new life into the space, bringing in a natural form of decor – a great tip! Plants and flowers go with any design scheme and work especially well with wooden furniture, like we see in this space.
The bedroom in this home opens up onto a spacious and stylish bathroom, however the designers have subtly separated it by installing glass doors. This provides privacy, while still creating the illusion of space between the bedroom and the bathroom.
We can also see what a big role natural light plays in this space, which is further enhanced by the white walls and wooden floors. Natural light can change the whole look and feel of a space, opening it up and making it feel light and bright.
Lastly, when it comes to your bedroom design, opt for drawers and cupboards like the designers have done here. This keeps the space looking neat and tidy, which is especially useful if your bedroom is small. A washing basket is also a great addition, ensuring that you don't end up with clothes scattered around your room.
If you have enjoyed this home, you'll love this family home that epitomizes elegance.