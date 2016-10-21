Baby, It's Cold Outside: 8 Conservatory Ideas For Winter

This is the time of the year when the weather takes a turn. Autumn is here, showing off its colours and dragging down temperatures. Winter will be here sooner than later and it’s hard to stay cheerful when the skies are dark and the wind cold. Today we will share some inspiring conservatories that are welcoming year round.

A conservatory is a simple glass addition to the home that resembles a greenhouse and is used as a sunroom or solarium. Don’t underestimate this valuable addition to your home. It can be refreshing to be close to lush nature even when it’s a Canadian winter outside. Today we have 8 inspirational ideas to share for having a conservatory in your home.