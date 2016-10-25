A Pretty Little Cottage To Call Home

This delightful and soothing attic bathroom makes good use of creamy and wooden hues to ensure an atmosphere of lazy calm for bathers. A luxurious tub and minimalistic fixtures promise sheer rejuvenation, while a sleek cabinet, a vintage corner shelf and quaint rack take care of storage needs. Lush potted greens, soft towels and sheer drapes make for an inviting vision.

