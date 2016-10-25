A Pretty Little Cottage To Call Home

While trying to cope with busy urbanised lives in the city every day, we often yearn for the countryside bliss replete with simplicity, rusticity and a dash of old world charm. So today, we will take you on the tour of a compact cottage in Frankenberg in Germany, which is surrounded with verdant greenery and full of earthy and vintage delights. Soft and neutral pastels, wood, cane, and indoor plants combine with modern appliances and fixtures to make this abode comfortable, convenient as well as aesthetic. Rendered by the contractors at Fingerhaus GMBH, this residence promises refreshment for the senses as well as the soul.
Elegant shades of grey, white and beige make the exterior of the small but stylish cottage very attractive and soothing. A sloping and shingled roof, quaintly latticed door and windows, a pretty shaded entrance and beautiful potted greens make for a rosy picture here. Planters at the windowsills are a typical country style touch, and the wooden cladding just below the roof helps in lending a layered look.
Surrounded by well-maintained lush lawns, verdant bushes, pretty blooms and lofty trees, the house shines like a simple yet elegant jewel. Latticed doors and windows make an appearance on this side of the structure as well, while neat garden walkways help you in exploring the property nicely.
White, beige and wooden tones dominate the quaint and subtly vintage entryway with its sleek bench, potted green, rustic wall decor and bold stripes that cover the wall halfway. A wooden crate has been painted and cleverly used as a side table to arrange a pretty lamp and a few knickknacks.
Placed intelligently near a large, sunny window, this stylish cane chair promises memorable leisurely hours, while the satiny drapes lend a dreamy touch to the space. A soft headrest and plump cushions guarantee utter relaxation, while potted greens help in bringing the freshness of nature inside. What a lovely little nook for napping, reading or reminiscing!
What a cosy and sophisticated place to cook and dine! White and wooden hues come together in a classic combination, to create a charming open kitchen and cheery dining area. Large windows bring in oodles of natural light and air, while a quaint chandelier adds a hint of glamour. House plants add nature-friendly touches here and there, while an old school knitting machine takes you back to times when slow-paced living had its own grace.
The kitchen is replete with rustic and vintage style racks and shelves for easy organisation. They not only hold jars, ladles and crockery, but are also adorned with homely bric-a-brac for a cosy ambiance.
This delightful and soothing attic bathroom makes good use of creamy and wooden hues to ensure an atmosphere of lazy calm for bathers. A luxurious tub and minimalistic fixtures promise sheer rejuvenation, while a sleek cabinet, a vintage corner shelf and quaint rack take care of storage needs. Lush potted greens, soft towels and sheer drapes make for an inviting vision.
Hope you enjoyed touring this charming and utterly comfortable cottage as much as we did.