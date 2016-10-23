Your browser is out-of-date.

5 Modern Mansions With Floor Plans You'll Envy

CASA GUAZUMA, Yucatan Green Design Yucatan Green Design Minimalist house
When building a house, it is important to have a good architect’s guidance to ensure that the result is ideal. Today we bring to you five contemporary houses with their respective floor plans to help you select the kind of architecture that best suits your requirements.

​1. Modern and traditional

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

This gorgeous family house in Mexico combines traditional elements such as wood, stone and tile in a contemporary form.

​Glamour of glass

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

The windows and sliding glass doors look spectacular and integrate the indoors with the outdoors.

​Ground floor

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

The floor plan shows that this is a corner house with the living area on the ground floor.

​First floor

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

The first floor has three bedrooms with dressing room and bathroom, and a family room.

​2. A grand affair

Perspectiva noturna Santos Arquitetura Minimalist house
Santos Arquitetura

Perspectiva noturna

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

This imposing façade is the cynosure of all eyes in the neighbourhood!

​Impressive interiors

Living room Santos Arquitetura Living room
Santos Arquitetura

Living room

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

The double height ceiling, ample space and the entire wall of glass that opens into the grounds – magnificent!

​Lower level

Planta pavimento térreo Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Planta pavimento térreo

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

The ground floor houses the entrance, living room, television room with bathroom, kitchen, terrace with barbecue, garden and garage.

​Upper level

Planta do pavimento superior Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Planta do pavimento superior

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

The upper storey has three bedrooms that have attached bathrooms, and an office.

3. Residing in a parkland setting

CASA GUAZUMA, Yucatan Green Design Yucatan Green Design Minimalist house
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

The facade has a geometrical design and is bordered by the street while the back of the house faces grassy lands.

​Modern interiors

CASA GUAZUMA, Yucatan Green Design Yucatan Green Design Kitchen
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

The kitchen and dining area are a blend of white and wood with a trendy hanging light and vibrant bar stools.

​Downstairs plan

CASA GUAZUMA, Yucatan Green Design Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

The floor plan gives us a comprehensive view of the layout of the house, with a tree and a pool.

​Upstairs plan

CASA GUAZUMA, Yucatan Green Design Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

The bedrooms are on the upper floor of the house.

​4. Sleek and stylish

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

The elegance of this pristine house lies in its clean minimalism. Cool white walls team with elegant glass doors and a warm wooden door.

​Open plan at the back

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

The open-plan design has sliding glass doors opening onto the patio, pool and lawn.

​Elegance indoors

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern living room
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

The living area is a dream in white and rose! We love the cool, trendy décor and the wooden floor that warms it!

​Floor plan

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

A single level open-plan house with a terrace and a pool.

​5. Simple and trendy

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort, Santos Arquitetura Santos Arquitetura Modern houses Wood
Santos Arquitetura

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

The varying heights of the façade and the play of stone and wood looks lovely against the green garden.

​Below

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort, Santos Arquitetura Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

The ground floor has the entrance, living area, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, gourmet terrace and garage.

​Above

First Floor Plan (Planta do pavimento superior) Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

First Floor Plan (Planta do pavimento superior)

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

The upper floor has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

With these five amazing ideas to inspire you, which will you choose? If you liked these ideas, you would love - 30 ideas to create a fabulous entrance to your home!

A Dull Office Becomes a Charming Home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

