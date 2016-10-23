5 Modern Mansions With Floor Plans You'll Envy

When building a house, it is important to have a good architect’s guidance to ensure that the result is ideal. Today we bring to you five contemporary houses with their respective floor plans to help you select the kind of architecture that best suits your requirements.
This gorgeous family house in Mexico combines traditional elements such as wood, stone and tile in a contemporary form.
The windows and sliding glass doors look spectacular and integrate the indoors with the outdoors.
The floor plan shows that this is a corner house with the living area on the ground floor.
The first floor has three bedrooms with dressing room and bathroom, and a family room.
This imposing façade is the cynosure of all eyes in the neighbourhood!
The double height ceiling, ample space and the entire wall of glass that opens into the grounds – magnificent!
The ground floor houses the entrance, living room, television room with bathroom, kitchen, terrace with barbecue, garden and garage.
The upper storey has three bedrooms that have attached bathrooms, and an office.
The facade has a geometrical design and is bordered by the street while the back of the house faces grassy lands.
The kitchen and dining area are a blend of white and wood with a trendy hanging light and vibrant bar stools.
The floor plan gives us a comprehensive view of the layout of the house, with a tree and a pool.
The bedrooms are on the upper floor of the house.
The elegance of this pristine house lies in its clean minimalism. Cool white walls team with elegant glass doors and a warm wooden door.
The open-plan design has sliding glass doors opening onto the patio, pool and lawn.
The living area is a dream in white and rose! We love the cool, trendy décor and the wooden floor that warms it!
A single level open-plan house with a terrace and a pool.
The varying heights of the façade and the play of stone and wood looks lovely against the green garden.
The ground floor has the entrance, living area, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, gourmet terrace and garage.
The upper floor has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
With these five amazing ideas to inspire you, which will you choose?