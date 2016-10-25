A Small Bleak Apartment Goes Bright And Chic

Welcome to the Italian city of Verona, which is famed as the setting for Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare’s popular play. Here we came across “Strike”, a modestly-sized apartment of 600 square feet (60 square metres), which was a bare and dull affair before. But thanks to the creativity and vision of the architects at Padiglione B, the abode is now brimming with lively hues, trendy furnishing, artistic decor accents, intelligent organisational hacks and a contemporary aura. So read on to learn more about the incredible makeover.
Boring beige walls and a non-descript grey floor did nothing for the empty apartment previously. It looked uninspiring and dull. But the presence of a large, sunny window hinted at endless possibilities.
Freshly painted white walls and neat grey concrete floor now makes the living area extremely smart and inviting. Tan-coloured sofas have been peppered with vibrant orange cushions, while a unique table light which resembles a massive ball of twine adds spunk to the space. Colourful framed posters and a quirky telephonic wall decor accent pair with the peppy blue TV unit for an enthusiastic ambiance which makes quite an impression.
Owing to the open plan layout of the residence, the living space seamlessly merges with the sleek white and grey kitchen, and the chic dining arrangement. Trendy and futuristic chairs crafted from metal wires offer stylish seating, while the elegant wooden table makes for a rustic touch. A bunch of pretty pink flowers and a quirky, circular chandelier add pizzazz here.
Geometrically-inspired, quirky and colourful wall decor accents take this predominantly white bedroom to the heights of style. The bank of floor to ceiling closets on the left, conceals the way to the bathroom cleverly besides offering tons of storage space for books, clothes, shoes and much more.
The tall, bold orange sink in this small but chic bathroom makes for a vibrant and lively statement against the whites, creams and greys. Other sanitary wares are modish as well, and the compact shower cubicle promises rejuvenation without cluttering the space.
White and blue are the ruling colours of another small but smart bathroom, reminding us of the sea and beach vacations. A sleek towel rack, stylish fixtures and a trendy mirror fulfil all your needs comfortably.
