​A Trendy Rural Retreat Amidst Natural Splendour

Caught up in the hustle and bustle of an urban lifestyle and a fast-paced daily routine, we sometimes forget to pause and slow down for a while. Imagine if you could escape to a blissful country retreat and just unwind and enjoy a relaxed pace of life for a while! With this thought in mind, let’s have a look at Habitation à Lierneux – a beautiful residence created by the expert team of architects at Pavillonchamps Atelier d'Architecture. Should you wish to create your own green haven, you can’t do better than glean inspiration from this gorgeous abode set in the middle of a breathtaking natural environment! Let’s explore!
The lovely stone and wood façade harmonizes beautifully with the natural surroundings. The stunning glass walls comprising windows and doors add a trendy note and ensure ample illumination and ventilation within, while seamlessly integrating the interiors with the outdoors.
One of the key features is the serene green landscape – the vast lawn and abundance of trees. Whether reading a book in the shade of a tree or playing sports on the lawn or just sitting and enjoying the fresh air – the surroundings perfectly promote rest and relaxation!
This lovely rustic terrace is an ideal spot for relaxing with the morning cup of coffee in the rising sun! The wooden planks, wood-framed windows and glass doors blend with the rural setting while the steel rails are a modern touch that contrasts intriguingly with the raw woodwork.
The classic brown and white décor of the living room matches the earthy notes of the exterior of the house. The space looks simple, cosy and rustic and is balanced beautifully by simple yet trendy designer furniture. The small fireplace is a delightful addition for the cold winter evenings when the crackling fire will further enhance the bond with nature.
The simple, minimalist décor necessitates a careful choice of accessories for maximum impact. In this picture, we see the judicious selection of two cosy poufs whose striking pattern adds character to the room. This space also has different levels of ceiling, creating an interesting play of light.
This bright kitchen is in tune with Scandinavian architectural aesthetics. The cool white walls, warm wooden furniture, sleek grey countertops, glass doors and bar stools work cohesively for an extremely pleasing effect. The glass doors ensure a sufficiency of light and air in this rustic yet modern space.
This beautiful contemporary creation by Pavillonchamps Atelier d'Architecture combines natural elements with trendy features to form a comfortable and stylish rural retreat!