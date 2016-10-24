​A Trendy Rural Retreat Amidst Natural Splendour

This bright kitchen is in tune with Scandinavian architectural aesthetics. The cool white walls, warm wooden furniture, sleek grey countertops, glass doors and bar stools work cohesively for an extremely pleasing effect. The glass doors ensure a sufficiency of light and air in this rustic yet modern space.

This beautiful contemporary creation by Pavillonchamps Atelier d'Architecture combines natural elements with trendy features to form a comfortable and stylish rural retreat!