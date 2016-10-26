7 Tricks To Expand Your House On A Tight Budget

Sometimes it becomes necessary to increase the size of your home, and this involves spending a lot of money as well the hassle of dealing with bricklayers and tolerating cement, sand, dust and noise. However, this need not always be a troublesome task that exceeds your budget. Here are some ideas to expand your house without spending too much. Let’s have a look!
With the World Garden pictured here, there is no need to demolish in order to renovate! This charming room is an ideal extension for the living room, bedroom, office, studio or study room. All this without the hassle and cost involved in a major renovation job! The extension is attached to an existing wall of the house and is mounted on concrete piles with metal fasteners. It is made of recycled wood that has been fortified against insect attack and has large windows, a sliding door, insulation and a metal roof.
A simple and quick way to extend your house is by integrating the interior with the outdoors. The use of sliding glass doors with aluminum frames creates an outdoor ambience and also gives an increased sense of space. During the cold season, the sun easily warms the room.
A room with a double height ceiling is perfect for adding an extra room with minimum effort! All you need is a floating staircase made with an iron frame and wooden steps, which lead to a plank floor mounted on sturdy beams. This new space can easily function as a bedroom or study.
Extending the living area by adding a patio or terrace with the aid of poles or concrete struts is another convenient option. This material is very economical, easily installed and virtually maintenance-free. It can even be applied as a veneer on both the floor and the walls to create a new space for enjoying the outdoors!
Simple and inexpensive materials are ideal for building an extension. In the unit pictured here, a new room has been made with a ceramic tile floor, large windows with aluminum frames, walls of pine wood and zinc shingles on the roof.
A garden shed is a good solution when extra space is needed – to recycle biodegradable waste, for example. This shed is made of high-strength plastic and galvanized iron fittings. Other models incorporate translucent sheets in some areas of the roof, which allows natural light to enter the shed. Such a shed can also be used as a study room, studio or workshop.
An elegant wooden house is the final item to complete the list. It doesn’t require wet work, cement, sand and dust, and can be assembled in a couple of days. However, the wood does need to be fortified against insect infestations and the house needs to be adequately equipped in case of fire.
With these 7 ideas, extending your house becomes a low-cost, convenient experience!